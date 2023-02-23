Megan Mullally joins the legion of fans who are hopeful that her husband Nick Offerman will receive an Emmy nomination for his much-praised performance in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” telling TheWrap that it will be “weird” if his name isn’t called when the nominations are announced on July 12.

At Wednesday night’s Season 3 premiere of “Party Down,” she told TheWrap, “He’s gotten so much acclaim for it and so many people have gotten in touch with him, so I just started calling him ‘Episode 3’ around the house. I’m like, ‘Episode 3,’ are you upstairs?'”

Offerman played the role of survivalist Bill in the third episode of the acclaimed series, which chronicled a years-long love story between Offerman’s character and a man played by Murray Bartlett. The episode has been hailed as one of the year’s best.

It was Mullally who insisted that the already busy Offerman take the role and she said his performance as gruff survivalist Frank made her cry, even though she’d already read the script.

When asked if she thinks Offerman deserves the nomination, she responded, “I mean he wouldn’t say that, but I’m saying if he doesn’t get it, it’s going to be weird.”

It would be the actor’s fourth Emmy nomination. He and “Parks and Recreation” co-star Amy Poehler were both nominated three years in a row for hosting the NBC reality series “Making It.”

