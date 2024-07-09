NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ Reba McEntire-Led ‘Happy’s Place’

NBC locked in premiere dates for its 2024 fall lineup, which includes returning shows like “The Voice” and “Law & Order: SVU” and new series like “Happy’s Place,” starring Reba McEntire.

The season kicks off with the return of “The Voice” from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, followed by the new Zachary Quinto-led medical drama “Brilliant Minds,” inspired by the extraordinary life and work of world-famous author and physician Oliver Sacks. The season finale of “America’s Got Talent” will air from 9-11 p.m. ET on Sept. 24.

“Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” will premiere their latest seasons from 8-9 p.m., 9-10 p.m., and 10-11 p.m. ET on Sept. 25, respectively, while the second annual People’s Choice County Awards will air from 8-10 p.m. ET on Sept. 26 and “Dateline” will return on Sept. 27 from 9-11 p.m. ET.

The following week, the second year drama series “The Irrational” will take the 10-11 p.m. timeslot on Oct. 1 after “The Voice.” “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” will return back-to-back on Oct. 3 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 2 premiere of the Shanola Hampton-led “Found” from 10-11 p.m. ET.

McEntire’s “Happy Place,” which follows a woman named Bobbie who inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had, will premiere Oct. 18 from 8-8:30 p.m. ET, followed by the return of “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

“St. Denis Medical,” which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Allison Tolman and is executive produced by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin (“Superstore”), will premiere on Nov. 12 with back-to-back episodes. The series, which is a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital, will continue the following week in its regular 8 p.m. timeslot followed by the Season 3 premiere of “Night Court” at 8:30 p.m.

In addition to NBC’s entertainment slate, the network’s fall sports lineup will include “Big Ten Saturday Night,” which is back in primetime on Aug. 31, and “NBC Sunday Night Football”, which will broadcast 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season, beginning on Sept. 5.

Midseason and/or summer shows previously announced include “The Hunting Party,” “Deal or No Deal Island,” “The Americas” and “Destination X.”

Check out the full schedule below:

Saturday, Aug. 31

7:00-7:30 p.m. – Big Ten Countdown (Season Premiere)

7:30-11:00 p.m. – Big Ten Football (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 5

7:00-8:15 p.m. – NFL Kickoff 2024

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 8

7:00-8:15 p.m. – Football Night in America (Season Premiere)

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Time Period Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 23

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Brilliant Minds (Series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

Friday, Sept 27

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Season premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Tuesday premiere)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Season premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 3

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Season premiere)

Friday, Oct. 18

8-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place (Series premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez (Season premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

8-9 p.m. – St. Denis Medical (Series premiere, back-to-back episodes)