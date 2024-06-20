The CW Network has locked in its primetime premiere dates for the Fall 2024 season, including the returns of “Superman & Lois” and “The Chosen.”

The DC superhero series’ final season will being with a special two-hour premiere event on Oct. 17 at 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT. Meanwhile, the Season 4 of the Jesus-focused series will make its broadcast television debut on September 1 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Other returning series include the 13th season of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” on Sept. 6, Season 2 of “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson on Oct. 2, and Season 4 of the family comedy “Children Ruing Everything.”

New series include “Joan,” which stars Sophie Turner as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington, “Scrabble” hosted by Raven-Symoné, “Trivial Pursuit” hosted by LeVar Burton and fantasy adventure “The Librarians: The Next Chapter” from executive producer Dean Devlin on Oct. 24.

The CW’s fall season officially kicks off on August 30 with the weekly studio series Inside the NFL at 9 pm ET/PT, with host Ryan Clark leading a panel of football experts to preview the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

The next day, the college football season starts with a Pac-12 doubleheader between the Portland State Vikings and Washington State Cougars, followed by the Idaho State Bengals and Oregon State Beavers.

Other upcoming sports programming includes NASCAR’s Xfinitiy series, which debuts on the CW with a live race from the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 20, and WWE NXT, which debuts on Oct. 1.

Check out the full schedule below:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

8:00-9:00PM TBA

9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season 2 Premiere)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

3:00-6:30PM/ET PAC-12 FOOTBALL: PORTLAND STATE AT WASHINGTON STATE

6:30-10:00PM/ET PAC-12 FOOTBALL: IDAHO STATE AT OREGON STATE

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

8:00-9:30PM THE CHOSEN (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM TBA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 13 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

7:00-10:00PM/ET NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

8:00-10:00PM WWE NXT (Network Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM JOAN (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM SCRABBLE (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM TRIVIAL PURSUIT (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)