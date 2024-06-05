‘All American: Homecoming’ Canceled at CW Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

“All American: Homecoming” is cancelled at the CW ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

“We want to thank the cast, crew, producers, NK, Marqui and everybody at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for their hard work and dedication in telling these important stories for three incredible seasons. The upcoming final season is the best yet and we cannot wait to share it with fans beginning on Monday, July 8,” the network said in a statement to press.

Executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll noted that she was “devastated” by the news.

“However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons. We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids (and their dreams), could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission,” Carroll said in a statement. “Especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite BRINGSTON LIONS!”

With this axing, “All American” has emerged as the lone young adult series to survive the guard change at the CW. Shortly after Nexstar closed its acquisition of the broadcaster in 2022, the network axed all of its series save for four: “All American,” “All American: Homecoming,” “Walker” and “Superman & Lois.” The DC superhero show will air its fourth and final season later this year. As for “Walker” and “All American,” the Jared Padalecki-led series was canceled after four seasons in May, and “All American” was renewed on Monday for Season 7.

Looking ahead to the 2024 fall season, CW will debut two new game shows — “Scrabble” and “Trivial Pursuit” — which is a genre that is new for the network. The broadcaster will also unveil its fantasy spinoff to “The Librarians,” “The Librarians: The Next Chapter,” as well as the Sophie Turner-led series “Joan.” The last big addition of the fall will be the premiere of “WWE NXT” on Tuesdays, continuing CW’s recent dedication to live sports.