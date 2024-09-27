Meryl Streep to Star in ‘The Corrections’ TV Adaptation From CBS Studios

Meryl Streep is attached to star in a series adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s novel “The Corrections.”

The project, which comes from CBS Studios and will be adapted and executive produced by Franzen, currently has no streaming service or network attached. Mark Roybal of wiip also executive produces. A spokesperson for CBS Studios declined to comment.

“The Corrections,” which was published in 2001, revolves around the troubles of an elderly Midwestern couple and their three adult children, tracing their lives from the mid-20th century to “one last Christmas” together near the turn of the millennium.

CBS Studios’ adaptation of “The Corrections” marks a second attempt for the novel. HBO shot a pilot for a series adaptation of the book in 2011 starring Chris Cooper, Dianne Wiest, and Ewan McGregor attached to star, though it was ultimately not taken to series.

The project was formerly at Paramount Television Studios prior to it being shut down as part of cost cutting efforts at the media giant designed to generate $500 million in annual run rate cost savings.

More to come…