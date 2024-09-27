Hilary Swank Added to ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3

Hilary Swank is joining the cast of “Yellowjackets” Season 3, according to multiple media reports. She will play a recurring guest star on the upcoming season. Details about Swank’s role have yet to be revealed.

Filming for Season 3 started in May of this year and is scheduled for a 2025 premiere.

The thriller originally premiered on Showtime in 2021. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, it alternates between two timelines, one that follows a group of teenagers in 1996 who were involved in a plane crash and a second one that chronicles the consequences of those events in their adult lives in 2021. The critically-acclaimed series has received 10 Primetime Emmy Award nominations so far as well as a Peabody nomination. Because of corporate restructuring at Paramount Global, this new season will premiere on Paramount+ With Showtime.

The two-time Academy Award winning actor is best known for her roles in “Million Dollar Baby” and “P.S. I Love You.” On the television side, Swank first became known for her role on ABC’s “Camp Wilder.” She later starred as Carly Reynolds on Fox’s “Beverly Hills, 90210” and has starred in FX’s “Trust,” Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and “Away” as well as ABC’s “Alaska Daily.”

When to comes to its 2021 timeline, “Yellowjackets” stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell. The series also starred Juliette Lewis, who departed after the events of Season 2. As for their younger counterparts in 1996, the series stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton.

Previously, “Yellowjackets” added Joel McHale in a guest starring role for Season 3. Much like Swank’s role, little is currently known about his character.

Earlier this year, co-creator Ashley Lyle told TheWrap that Season 3 will be “a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of vibe.” Though she didn’t get into specifics, Lyle teased, “All I will say is that the girls have been out there for a while and they’re thriving.”

Deadline was the first to report this story.