“Yellowjackets” Season 3 is still being written and the hit Showtime drama doesn’t have a premiere date nor production start date yet, but series cocreator Ashley Lyle told TheWrap Thursday night that we can expect “a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of vibe.”

“The girls have been out there for awhile – and they’re thriving,” she said, speaking with TheWrap on the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet ahead of taking home the win for Outstanding Drama Series.

“We’re in the midst of [writing] right now. I don’t want to give too much away. I always get in trouble,” she said with a laugh.

But she did tease a bit of what’s to come.

“I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though. All I will say is that the girls have been out there for awhile and they’re thriving,” Lyle added, speaking of the 1996 storyline where the stranded plane crash survivors resort to feral behavior in the wilderness.

The fiery Season 2 finale left the teens without shelter after their cabin burned down. We know that the characters who have survived eventually make it back to civilization, but we’ve had disturbing glimpses of even more harrowing days ahead before their rescue.

Samantha Hanratty, who plays teen Misty on the series, told TheWrap that the cast is “doing renegotiations right now” and that they have “a light start date” for production near Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We’ll see what ends up actually happening. But it should be pretty soon, which I’m very excited about,” she said.

Hanratty continued, “I want to get back there so bad. I want to start filming. I want to read these scripts. I want to know what the heck is going to happen. I have so many hopes of what’s going to happen, but I have no idea.”

"Yellowjackets" cocreator Ashley Lyle accepts the Outstanding Drama Series award for "Yellowjackets" at 35th GLAAD Media Awards

The show has been nominated for multiple Emmys, including Best Drama and acting nods for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

“We’ve said this many times in the writers’ room and I don’t know if I’ll get in trouble for saying this, but we’re always like, ‘F–k the Emmys, we want a GLAAD award,’” Lyle said.

“I think it’s more meaningful than just getting an award. We have incredible collaborators in our writers’ room, and we’re queer, and to be able to have recognition that that’s what we’re doing, it’s so important to us,” Lyle said. “Especially in this moment where queer rights are under very direct attack. And to keep that as part of the conversation, and to reach as many people as we can with the message that that is not OK is at the core list of our priorities.”

