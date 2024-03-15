“Ted Lasso,” “Yellowjackets,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Renee Rapp were just a few of the winners from the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, held Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton.
It’s the first of two dual ceremonies — the second happens May 11 in New York City — but we’ll go out on a limb and say it’s the best one because it’s first, and in Los Angeles (just kidding). And prior to the awards actually being handed out, the stars were out in force with some absolutely iconic looks for the Red Carpet.
Among them were Sydney Sweeney, Wayne Brady, Chlöe, Jason Sudeikis, Niecy Nash, and that’s barely a sample. Read on and see some of the best outfits and fiercest attitudes from the GLAAD Media Awards 2024.
Sydney Sweeney
Wayne Brady
Niecy Nash
Jason Sudeikis
Tony Lee
Ryan Mitchell
Jay Valle
Joshua Specks
Francesca Amiker
Daus Mendoza
Carmen Carrera
Ashlee Marie Preston
Chrishell Stause
Jade LeMac
Mayan Lopez
Shangela
Tarek Ali
Lushious Massacr
Fancy Hagood
Chyler Leigh
Luxx Noir London
Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Salina EsTitties
Dylan Mulvaney
Daniel Franzese
G Flip
Billie Joe Armstrong
Jennifer Tilly
Jelani Alladin
Dewayne Perkins
Cristo Fernández
Alexandra Shipp
Dr. Shanell L. McGoy
Fernando Carsa
Robbie Rogers
Sophie Thatcher
Constance Marie
Tory Devon Smith
Frankie Grande
Chilli Pepper
Christine Chiu
SNOW WIFE
UMI
JoJo Siwa
John Ortiz and Clemente Ortiz
Trace Lysette
James Charles
Jessica Betts
Shonda Rhimes
Courtney Eaton
Paloma Garcia-Lee
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Michelle Visage
Jesseca Dupart
Elisa Donovan
Mark Hoying and Scott
