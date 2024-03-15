GLAAD Media Awards Red Carpet 2024: Sydney Sweeney, Jason Sudeikis, Chlöe and More | Photos

The biggest stars and coolest looks from the annual celebration of LGBTQ entertainment

“Ted Lasso,” “Yellowjackets,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Renee Rapp were just a few of the winners from the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, held Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton.

It’s the first of two dual ceremonies — the second happens May 11 in New York City — but we’ll go out on a limb and say it’s the best one because it’s first, and in Los Angeles (just kidding). And prior to the awards actually being handed out, the stars were out in force with some absolutely iconic looks for the Red Carpet.

Among them were Sydney Sweeney, Wayne Brady, Chlöe, Jason Sudeikis, Niecy Nash, and that’s barely a sample. Read on and see some of the best outfits and fiercest attitudes from the GLAAD Media Awards 2024.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney

Wayne Brady
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Wayne Brady

Oprah Winfrey, Niecy Nash-Betts (Getty Images)
Niecy Nash
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Niecy Nash

Jason Sudeikis
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis

Tony Lee
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tony Lee

Ryan Mitchell
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ryan Mitchell

Jay Valle
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jay Valle

Joshua Specks
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Joshua Specks

Francesca Amiker
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Francesca Amiker

Daus Mendoza
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Daus Mendoza

Carmen Carrera
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Carmen Carrera

Ashlee Marie Preston
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ashlee Marie Preston

Chrishell Stause
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause

Jade LeMac
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jade LeMac

Mayan Lopez
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mayan Lopez

Shangela
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shangela

Tarek Ali
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tarek Ali

Lushious Massacr
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lushious Massacr

Fancy Hagood
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Fancy Hagood

Chyler Leigh
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chyler Leigh

Chlöe
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chlöe

Luxx Noir London
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Luxx Noir London

Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Salina EsTitties
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Salina EsTitties

Dylan Mulvaney
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

Daniel Franzese
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Daniel Franzese

G Flip
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

G Flip

Billie Joe Armstrong
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Billie Joe Armstrong

Jennifer Tilly
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Tilly

Jelani Alladin
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jelani Alladin

Dewayne Perkins
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dewayne Perkins

Cristo Fernández
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cristo Fernández

Alexandra Shipp
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alexandra Shipp

Dr. Shanell L. McGoy
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dr. Shanell L. McGoy

Fernando Carsa
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Fernando Carsa

Robbie Rogers
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robbie Rogers

Sophie Thatcher
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher

Constance Marie
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Constance Marie

Tory Devon Smith
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tory Devon Smith

Frankie Grande
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Frankie Grande

Chilli Pepper
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Chilli Pepper

Christine Chiu
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Christine Chiu

SNOW WIFE
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

SNOW WIFE

UMI
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

UMI

JoJo Siwa
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa

John Ortiz and Clemente Ortiz
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

John Ortiz and Clemente Ortiz

Trace Lysette
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Trace Lysette

James Charles
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

James Charles

Jessica Betts
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jessica Betts

Shonda Rhimes
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

Courtney Eaton
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Courtney Eaton

Paloma Garcia-Lee
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Paloma Garcia-Lee

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michelle Visage
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michelle Visage

Jesseca Dupart
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jesseca Dupart

Elisa Donovan
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elisa Donovan

Mark Hoying and Scott Hoying
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mark Hoying and Scott

