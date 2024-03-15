“Ted Lasso,” “Yellowjackets,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Renee Rapp were just a few of the winners from the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards, held Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton.

It’s the first of two dual ceremonies — the second happens May 11 in New York City — but we’ll go out on a limb and say it’s the best one because it’s first, and in Los Angeles (just kidding). And prior to the awards actually being handed out, the stars were out in force with some absolutely iconic looks for the Red Carpet.

Among them were Sydney Sweeney, Wayne Brady, Chlöe, Jason Sudeikis, Niecy Nash, and that’s barely a sample. Read on and see some of the best outfits and fiercest attitudes from the GLAAD Media Awards 2024.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Sydney Sweeney

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Niecy Nash

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jason Sudeikis

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Tony Lee

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Ryan Mitchell

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Joshua Specks

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Francesca Amiker

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Daus Mendoza

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Carmen Carrera

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Chrishell Stause

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jade LeMac

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Mayan Lopez

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Shangela

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Tarek Ali

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Lushious Massacr

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Fancy Hagood

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Chyler Leigh

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Luxx Noir London

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Salina EsTitties

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Dylan Mulvaney

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Daniel Franzese

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images G Flip

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Billie Joe Armstrong

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jennifer Tilly

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Dewayne Perkins

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Cristo Fernández

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Alexandra Shipp

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Dr. Shanell L. McGoy

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Fernando Carsa

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Robbie Rogers

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Sophie Thatcher

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Constance Marie

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Frankie Grande

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Chilli Pepper

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Christine Chiu

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images SNOW WIFE

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images UMI

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images JoJo Siwa

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images John Ortiz and Clemente Ortiz

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Trace Lysette

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images James Charles

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jessica Betts

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Courtney Eaton

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Paloma Garcia-Lee

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Michelle Visage

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jesseca Dupart

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Elisa Donovan