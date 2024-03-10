The Oscars are here, which means so is one of the most entertaining traditions that comes with the Academy Award: the Oscars red carpet. A dazzling display of gowns, tuxes and shocking fashion (remember Bjork’s swan dress?) is at hand as some of the biggest and most prestigious players in Hollywood walk the red carpet ahead of Hollywood’s most glamorous event.

This year’s attendees range from Ryan Gosling to Margot Robbie to Lily Gladstone to Danielle Brooks to Emma Stone to Billie Eilish to Carey Mulligan and beyond, and we’re rounding up all the Oscars red carpet looks in one handy post to peruse throughout the night.

Check out our Oscars red carpet gallery below, and check back often as we’ll be updating the photo spread up through the start of the show.

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Emma Stone Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Margot Robbie Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Lily Gladstone Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock America Ferrera Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Sandra Huller Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Cillian Murphy Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Ryan Gosling Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Bradley Cooper Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Billie Eilish Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Emily Blunt Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Jodie Foster Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Jeffrey Wright Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Danielle Brooks Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Da’Vine Joy Randolph Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Carey Mulligan Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Greta Lee Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Greta Gerwig Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Florence Pugh Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Eva Longoria Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Martin Scorsese Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Becky G Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Zendaya Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Sterling K. Brown Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Dwayne Johnson Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Michelle Yeoh Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Regina King Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Ariana Grande Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Steven Spielberg Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock David Oyelowo Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Willem Dafoe Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Yorgos Lanthimos Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Anya Taylor-Joy Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Cynthia Erivo Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Riz Ahmed Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Tantoo Cardinal Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Yancey Red Corn Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Lupita Nyong’o Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Christoph Waltz Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Ben Kingsley Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Molly Sims Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly Ripa Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Fran Drescher Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Andrea Riseborough Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Jamie Lee Curtis Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Issa Rae Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Colman Domingo Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Ramy Youssef Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Kingsley Ben-Adir Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Rita Moreno Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Matt Bomer Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Justine Triet Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Ava Duvernay Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Teo Yoo Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (14370003an) Simu Liu Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (14370003am) Gabrielle Union Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Vanessa Hudgens Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Vanessa Hudgens, announcing the pregnancy of her first child on the red carpet Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Erika Alexander Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Christian Friedel Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Dominic Sessa Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Hailee Steinfeld Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Marlee Matlin Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Alexander Payne Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Cord Jefferson Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Celine Song Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Koji Yakusho, Wim Wenders and Donata Wenders Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Rodrigo Prieto and Monica Prieto Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Mary Steenburgen Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Ted Danson Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Xochitl Gomez Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Andrea Bocelli Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Jonathan Glazer and Rachael Penfold Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Ludwig Goransson Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Ellen Mirojnick Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Lynette Howell Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Tim Robbins and Reed Morano Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Nate Parker Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Monet McMichael Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Enzo Vogrincic Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Jermaine Johnson Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock J. A. Bayona Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Tia Carrere Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock John Magaro Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Sandra Tapia Diaz Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Eugene Lee Yang Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock Ben Proudfoot (L), Kris Bowers (R) with stars of The Last Repair Shop Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock Mstylav Chernov Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Laverne Cox Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Brittany Snow Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Julianne Hough Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Liza Koshy Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Nischelle Turner Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Lisa Love Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Nikki Novak Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Nazrin Choudhury Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock Ashley Yi Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Amelia Dimoldenberg Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Osage Tail Dancers and Drum Keepers Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Zanna Roberts Rassi Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Zuri Hall Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Tiffany Smith Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Heather McMahan Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Nikki Garcia Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Janine Rubenstein Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock Laura Karpman Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Roshumba Williams Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Kit Hoover Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock Reece Feldman