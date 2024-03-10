The
Oscars are here, which means so is one of the most entertaining traditions that comes with the Academy Award: the Oscars red carpet. A dazzling display of gowns, tuxes and shocking fashion (remember Bjork’s swan dress?) is at hand as some of the biggest and most prestigious players in Hollywood walk the red carpet ahead of Hollywood’s most glamorous event.
This year’s attendees range from Ryan Gosling to Margot Robbie to Lily Gladstone to Danielle Brooks to Emma Stone to Billie Eilish to Carey Mulligan and beyond, and we’re rounding up all the Oscars red carpet looks in one handy post to peruse throughout the night.
Check out our Oscars red carpet gallery below, and check back often as we’ll be updating the photo spread up through the start of the show.
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Emma Stone
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Lily Gladstone
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
America Ferrera
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Sandra Huller
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Cillian Murphy
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ryan Gosling
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Bradley Cooper
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jodie Foster
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Jeffrey Wright
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Danielle Brooks
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Greta Lee
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Greta Gerwig
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Eva Longoria
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Martin Scorsese
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Becky G
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Zendaya
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Sterling K. Brown
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Dwayne Johnson
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Michelle Yeoh
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Regina King
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Steven Spielberg
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
David Oyelowo
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Willem Dafoe
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Yorgos Lanthimos
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tantoo Cardinal
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Yancey Red Corn
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong’o
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Christoph Waltz
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Ben Kingsley
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Molly Sims
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kelly Ripa
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Fran Drescher
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Andrea Riseborough
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Issa Rae
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Colman Domingo
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Ramy Youssef
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rita Moreno
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Matt Bomer
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Justine Triet
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Ava Duvernay
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Teo Yoo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (14370003an)
Simu Liu
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (14370003am)
Gabrielle Union
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens, announcing the pregnancy of her first child on the red carpet
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Erika Alexander
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock
Christian Friedel
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Dominic Sessa
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Marlee Matlin
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Alexander Payne
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cord Jefferson
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Celine Song
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Koji Yakusho, Wim Wenders and Donata Wenders
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Rodrigo Prieto and Monica Prieto
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mary Steenburgen
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Ted Danson
Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Xochitl Gomez
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Andrea Bocelli
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jonathan Glazer and Rachael Penfold
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ludwig Goransson
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ellen Mirojnick
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lynette Howell
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tim Robbins and Reed Morano
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nate Parker
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Monet McMichael
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Enzo Vogrincic
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jermaine Johnson
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
J. A. Bayona
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock
Tia Carrere
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock
John Magaro
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sandra Tapia Diaz
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Eugene Lee Yang
Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Ben Proudfoot (L), Kris Bowers (R) with stars of The Last Repair Shop
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock
Mstylav Chernov
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Brittany Snow
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Julianne Hough
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Liza Koshy
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nischelle Turner
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Lisa Love
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nikki Novak
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Nazrin Choudhury
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Ashley Yi
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Osage Tail Dancers and Drum Keepers
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zuri Hall
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tiffany Smith
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Heather McMahan
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nikki Garcia
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Janine Rubenstein
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock
Laura Karpman
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Roshumba Williams
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kit Hoover
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Reece Feldman
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
