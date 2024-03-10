Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals (Updating Live)

Hollywood’s biggest night is underway

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Oscars 2024
Photos by Shutterstock

The Oscars are here, which means so is one of the most entertaining traditions that comes with the Academy Award: the Oscars red carpet. A dazzling display of gowns, tuxes and shocking fashion (remember Bjork’s swan dress?) is at hand as some of the biggest and most prestigious players in Hollywood walk the red carpet ahead of Hollywood’s most glamorous event.

This year’s attendees range from Ryan Gosling to Margot Robbie to Lily Gladstone to Danielle Brooks to Emma Stone to Billie Eilish to Carey Mulligan and beyond, and we’re rounding up all the Oscars red carpet looks in one handy post to peruse throughout the night.

Check out our Oscars red carpet gallery below, and check back often as we’ll be updating the photo spread up through the start of the show.

oscars-jamie-lee-curtis-image
Read Next
Where to Watch the 2024 Oscars
Emma Stone 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emma Stone

Margot Robbie 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Lily Gladstone 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Lily Gladstone

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

America Ferrera

Sandra Huller 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Sandra Huller

Cillian Murphy 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Cillian Murphy

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ryan Gosling

Bradley Cooper 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Billie Eilish 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

Emily Blunt 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt

Jodie Foster 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Jeffrey Wright 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Jeffrey Wright

Danielle Brooks 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Danielle Brooks

Da'Vine Joy Randolph 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Carey Mulligan 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Carey Mulligan

Greta Lee 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

Greta Gerwig 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

Florence Pugh 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

Eva Longoria 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Martin Scorsese 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Martin Scorsese

Becky G 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

Zendaya 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Sterling K. Brown 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown

Dwayne Johnson 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson

Michelle Yeoh 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

Regina King 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Regina King

Ariana Grande 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

Steven Spielberg 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Steven Spielberg

David Oyelowo 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

David Oyelowo

Willem Dafoe 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Willem Dafoe

Yorgos Lanthimos 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Yorgos Lanthimos

Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith

Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti

Anya Taylor-Joy 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Anya Taylor-Joy

Cynthia Erivo 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Riz Ahmed 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Riz Ahmed

Tantoo Cardinal 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tantoo Cardinal

Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Yancey Red Corn

Lupita Nyong'o 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o

Christoph Waltz 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Christoph Waltz

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Ben Kingsley 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Ben Kingsley

Molly Sims 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Molly Sims

Kelly Ripa 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kelly Ripa

Fran Drescher 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Fran Drescher

Andrea Riseborough 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Andrea Riseborough

Jamie Lee Curtis 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis

Issa Rae 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Issa Rae

Colman Domingo 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

Ramy Youssef 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ramy Youssef

Kingsley Ben-Adir 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Rita Moreno 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rita Moreno

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan

Matt Bomer 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Matt Bomer

Justine Triet 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Justine Triet

Ava Duvernay 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ava Duvernay

Teo Yoo, 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Teo Yoo

Simu Liu 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (14370003an)

Simu Liu

Gabrielle Union 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (14370003am)

Gabrielle Union

Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

Vanessa Hudgens 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, announcing the pregnancy of her first child on the red carpet

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Erika Alexander

Christian Friedel 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Christian Friedel

Dominic Sessa 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Dominic Sessa

Hailee Steinfeld, 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld

Marlee Matlin 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Marlee Matlin

Alexander Payne, 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Alexander Payne

Cord Jefferson, 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cord Jefferson

Celine Song 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Celine Song

Koji Yakusho, Wim Wenders and Donata Wenders 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Koji Yakusho, Wim Wenders and Donata Wenders

Rodrigo Prieto and Monica Prieto 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Rodrigo Prieto and Monica Prieto

Mary Steenburgen 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Ted Danson

Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek, 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek

Xochitl Gomez 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Xochitl Gomez

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrea Bocelli

Jonathan Glazer and Rachael Penfold 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jonathan Glazer and Rachael Penfold

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Ludwig Goransson 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ludwig Goransson

Ellen Mirojnick 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ellen Mirojnick

Lynette Howell 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lynette Howell

Tim Robbins and Reed Morano 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tim Robbins and Reed Morano

Nate Parker 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nate Parker

Monet McMichael 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Monet McMichael

Enzo Vogrincic 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Enzo Vogrincic

Jermaine Johnson 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jermaine Johnson

J. A. Bayona 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

J. A. Bayona

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse

Tia Carrere 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Tia Carrere

John Magaro 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

John Magaro

Sandra Tapia Diaz 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sandra Tapia Diaz

Eugene Lee Yang 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Eugene Lee Yang

Ben Proudfoot (L), Kris Bowers (R), and guests 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ben Proudfoot (L), Kris Bowers (R) with stars of The Last Repair Shop

Mstylav Chernov, 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Mstylav Chernov

Laverne Cox 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

Julianne Hough 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough

Liza Koshy 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Liza Koshy

Nischelle Turner 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nischelle Turner

Lisa Love 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Lisa Love

Nikki Novak 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nikki Novak

Nazrin Choudhury 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Nazrin Choudhury

Ashley Yi 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ashley Yi

Amelia Dimoldenberg 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Osage Tail Dancers and Drum Keepers 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Osage Tail Dancers and Drum Keepers

Zanna Roberts Rassi 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Zuri Hall 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Zuri Hall

Tiffany Smith 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tiffany Smith

Heather McMahan 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heather McMahan

Nikki Garcia 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nikki Garcia

Janine Rubenstein 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janine Rubenstein

Laura Karpman 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Laura Karpman

Roshumba Williams 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Roshumba Williams

Kit Hoover 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kit Hoover

Reece Feldman 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reece Feldman

America Ferrera 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Emma Stone 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock
Eva Longoria 96th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon
Read Next
Where to Stream All the Oscar-Nominated Movies

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.