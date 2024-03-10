It’s time for one last Barbenheimer showdown — well, sort of. It’s actually time for this year’s Oscars ceremony, in which both films are up for a number of awards. But if you’re here, you know that. You probably want to know how to watch the ceremony.

It’s a fair question, considering this year’s SAG Awards shook things up and went to streaming, airing exclusively on Netflix. But worry not, the Oscars are sticking with broadcast TV as they always do.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

When are the Oscars?

This year’s Oscars ceremony is on Sunday, March 10, taking place at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, as it has for more than 20 years now.

What time do the Oscars start?

Not only do you have to set your clocks ahead on Sunday, but you also have to be prepared for an earlier than usual start time for the show. The Oscars officially begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. A 30-minute red carpet pre-show will lead into the live show, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT.

What channel are they on?

The Oscars will air on ABC.

Are the Oscars streaming?

Kind of. You can watch the Oscars online if you have a subscription to Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV or another similar service that carries ABC. But the Oscars are not streaming live on a streaming service for free.

The telecast will be streaming on demand on Hulu starting Monday.

Who’s hosting the Oscars this year?

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars once again this year. You can watch him prepare with some help from the cast of “Barbie” here (though he doesn’t quite get the right message).

Who are the nominees?

“Oppenheimer” led the 2024 Academy Award nominations heading into the show, with 13 nods for director Christopher Nolan’s film about the making of the atomic bomb.

Coming in second was “Poor Things” with 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese’s epic story of Native American murders, “Killers of the Flower Moon” notched 10. You can see the full list of nominees here.

And, if you’re wondering who might win each category to help fill out your Oscar party ballot, you can see who TheWrap awards editor Steve Pond thinks will win each category here.

Are the Best Picture nominees streaming?

Many of them are, yes. Here’s where to watch them: