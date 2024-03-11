It seems as though the overall social media sentiment following the 96th Academy Awards is that Lily Gladstone was “robbed” of Best Actress.

Emma Stone surprised viewers on Sunday when she won the Oscar for her role of Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.”

Gladstone previously won the Golden Globe as well as the SAG Award for her performance as Mollie Kyle Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Super side-eyeing all the ‘Don’t be mean to Emma she deserved it because her performance was miraculous uwu,’” one X user wrote. “Actually no f–k that. She did great, but that absolutely was not a worthier performance. If I was Emma, I would have only taken the Oscar to immediately hand it to Lily.”

Stone also appeared to be shocked that she won, and she approached the stage in tears with her dress torn in the back.

“I think the reason Lily Gladstone being snubbed hurts so much is because, besides the fact that she had the best performance, Native American actors do not get this opportunity nearly as much as they should,” another X user wrote. “There’s no guarantee she’ll be back even though she should.”

Gladstone applauded Stone as she retrieved the second Oscar of her career from fellow actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and more.

“Lily Gladstone was the first performance I’ve seen that I was like, ‘That performance deserves an Oscar right now,’” another user wrote. “And of course, she lost to the Disney star mocking mentally disabled people and having uncomfortable sex for three hours #Oscars2024.”

Meanwhile, others expressed disappointment while still acknowledging Stone’s talent.

“‘Poor Things’ isn’t particularly good, but Emma is fantastic and I’d never deny that. Lily was just better. Her performance was such a delicate tightrope,” one user wrote. “And she still managed to imbue Molly with an ease and lightness that would otherwise be impossible to convey in that story.”

Read on for more reactions, below:

EMMA STONE TRULY THOUGHT LILY GLADSTONE WAS GOING TO WIN THE OSCAR OMG #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2Ds3idbXKN — kelechi (@kelechi_ai) March 11, 2024

“Been sent down to see about these Oscars”

“What about them?”

“See who robbed Lily Gladstone” https://t.co/JeUozQYPTb pic.twitter.com/oXU8d1BLj7 — Beckaroo Banzai (@beckyjane02) March 11, 2024

i'm actually sick like wtf. poor things is good and emma was great but that was lily's oscar 😭 — hannah (@asweegoalong) March 11, 2024

gonna pretend lily won best actress, justine won best director and sandra won an imaginary second best actress category no one can stop me from living in my own world pic.twitter.com/F5BVW2fRUx — j (@helencftroy) March 11, 2024