Emma Stone quite literally dropped everything and ran at the Oscars on Sunday night after realizing her “Poor Things” makeup artist Nadia Stacey won the award for Best Makeup and Hair Styling.

In a video posted to X by Shannon Burns from what appears to be inside the Dolby Theatre, Stone is seen talking to two people in the hall. As she turns back to the TV, she realizes she knows exactly who’s on stage.

“Oh my god, it’s Nadia!” she exclaims. “I love her!

At that, Stone simply turns and runs from the conversation, saying, “Oh my god,” as she speeds back into the theater, clearly frazzled at missing her friend’s win.

Stone and Stacey have worked together many times at this point, on films like “Cruella” and “The Favorite” prior to “Poor Things.” You can watch Stone’s reaction in the video above.

Emma Stone herself was nominated for her performance in “Poor Things” for Best Actress.

You can see the full list of winners at this year’s Oscars here.

