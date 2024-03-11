Messi, the dog from “Anatomy of a Fall,” clapped for all the stars at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, once again showing off just how well-trained he is.

While “Anatomy of a Fall” itself was busy grabbing the attention of the Academy by taking home Best Original Screenplay, the audience couldn’t get enough of Messi, who plays Snoop in the crime thriller.

Throughout the show, fans got glimpses of Messi clapping for all the stars and nominees inside Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre — even if the bits were pre-taped.

In turn, people online shared their reactions to the furry movie star.

“They really had Messi, the dog from ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ applauding Robert Downey Jr. after his acceptance speech lol,” one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote.

they really had Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, applauding Robert Downey Jr. after his acceptance speech lol #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XBrxoAPGq2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

In the film, Messi plays Snoop, Milo’s (Milo Machado-Graner) service dog. The film, which was nominated for Best Picture, and is centered on a woman who is taken to trial over the murder of her husband, was directed by Justine Triet and written by Triet and Arthur Harari.

Take a look at everyone’s reactions to Messi, below.

NO WAY MESSI CLAPPING AT THE OSCARS 😭 pic.twitter.com/3kCAjy5fkV — Rina (@bbblanchett) March 11, 2024

The cutaway to Messi clapping at the #Oscars is already a top 10 all time #Oscar moment pic.twitter.com/AOj4OSsKYS — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL pic.twitter.com/maKz53vAHp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

Messi the dog from Anatomy of a Fall was not due to attend the #Oscars but there is a look alike in front of a camera in the Dolby filing a segment with a small audience. pic.twitter.com/cyXwm3z7vU — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 10, 2024