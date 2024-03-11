‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Dog Messi Steals the Oscars After ‘Clapping’ for Robert Downey Jr.’s Win From the Audience | Video

Social media reacts as the 7-year-old Border Collie shows off, once again, how well-trained he is from his seat among his fellow actors

Messi, the dog from “Anatomy of a Fall,” clapped for all the stars at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, once again showing off just how well-trained he is.

While “Anatomy of a Fall” itself was busy grabbing the attention of the Academy by taking home Best Original Screenplay, the audience couldn’t get enough of Messi, who plays Snoop in the crime thriller.

Throughout the show, fans got glimpses of Messi clapping for all the stars and nominees inside Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre — even if the bits were pre-taped.

In turn, people online shared their reactions to the furry movie star.

“They really had Messi, the dog from ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ applauding Robert Downey Jr. after his acceptance speech lol,” one X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote.

In the film, Messi plays Snoop, Milo’s (Milo Machado-Graner) service dog. The film, which was nominated for Best Picture, and is centered on a woman who is taken to trial over the murder of her husband, was directed by Justine Triet and written by Triet and Arthur Harari.

Take a look at everyone’s reactions to Messi, below.

