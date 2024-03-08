One of the most acclaimed films of 2023 is “Anatomy of a Fall,” and now the movie is nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. The film – which is in English and French – premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival back in May 2023 and won the top prize, the Palme d’Or. It was a huge hit in France when it opened in August, and is now a bona fide critical darling in the U.S. with its bevy of major Oscar nominations.

Whether you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about or are trying to watch all the Best Picture nominees ahead of the Oscars ceremony, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch “Anatomy of a Fall.”

When did “Anatomy of a Fall” come out?

The film was released by Neon in the United States on Oct. 13 in a limited number of theaters before eventually expanding to more locations.

Is “Anatomy of a Fall” streaming?

You can still find the film playing in some theaters so check your local listings, but the film will be streaming on Hulu starting on March 22.

If you really want to watch the movie now, you can rent it on Digital from major retailers like Apple or Amazon Prime Video.

What is “Anatomy of a Fall” about?

The film is ostensibly a courtroom drama. It opens on a woman named Sandra (Sandra Hüller) and her husband Samuel (Samuel Thesis) who have been living in the French Alps for a year with their visually impaired son Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner). One afternoon, Samuel is found dead on the ground outside the house. He either fell from the top story or was pushed to his death.

Sandra goes on trial for Samuel’s murder, all while Daniel is caught in the middle. The drama unfolds as uncomfortable truths about Sandra and Samuel’s relationship are revealed, and the audience is left to wonder whether Sandra is guilty or innocent.

Who’s in the cast?

Directed by Justine Triet and written by Triet and Arthur Harari, the cast for “Anatomy of a Fall” includes Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaïeb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger and Sophie Filléres.

What Oscars is “Anatomy of a Fall” nominated for?

The film is nominated for Best Picture, Director, Actress, Original Screenplay and Editing.

Watch the trailer