While the 96th Academy Awards only just ended, the night is still young for Vanity Fair’s star-studded after party.

Entertainers like Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Selma Blair, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Coolidge, Kylie Minogue, Joan Collins, Quinta Brunson, Sandra Oh, Diane Lane, Minnie Driver, Catherine O’Hara, Glen Powell, Donald Glover, Olivia Wilde, Sofía Vergara, Michelle Buteau, Kelly Rowland, Sharon Stone, Demi Lovato, Ziwe and many more celebrated the 2024 Oscars together at the magazine’s 30th anniversary fête.

Though some of the nominees haven’t quite gotten to leave the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre just yet, Vanity Fair’s soirée will prove to be one of the places to be as Sunday night goes on.

Plus, you can expect a few outfit changes once the celebs officially enter after party mode.

Take a look at all the red carpet arrivals from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, below.

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Camila Mendes walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jessica Lange walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Billie Eilish walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Quinta Brunson walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Kerry Washington walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Michelle Yeoh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Margot Robbie walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jennifer Lawrence walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sandra Hüller walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Greta Gerwig walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Lizzo walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Chris Evans walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Selma Blair walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Michelle Buteau walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jennifer Coolidge walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sandra Oh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Catherine O’Hara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Emily Blunt and John Krasinski walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Greta Lee walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jennifer Lame walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Lindsay Lohan walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Salma Hayek walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Charlize Theron walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Melanie Lynskey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Ziwe walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Kylie Minogue walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Hannah Einbinder walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Vanessa Hudgens walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Olivia Wilde walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Demi Lovato walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Gabrielle Union walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Chris Hemsworth walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Diane Kruger walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Danai Gurira walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Kelly Rowland walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Minnie Driver walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Alexandra Daddario walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Glen Powell walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sydney Sweeney walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Florence Pugh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Ciara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Halle Bailey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Chlöe Bailey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sofía Vergara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Joan Collins walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Diane Lane walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Fatima Farheen Mirza and Riz Ahmed walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sharon Stone walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jessica Biel walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jessica Alba walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Eva Longoria walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Tracee Ellis Ross walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Chelsea Handler walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Heidi Klum walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Charli XCX walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jeffrey Nordling and Helen Hunt walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Francesca and Martin Scorsese walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Elizabeth Hurley walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Joey King walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sabrina Carpenter walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Donald Glover walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jon Hamm walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Barry Keoghan walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Phoebe Dynevor walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Zooey Deschanel walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Uzo Aduba walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Steven Yeun and Joana Pak walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Melissa McCarthy walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Hunter Schafer walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Maude Apatow walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Kathryn Hahn walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Sir Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Nicole Richie walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Paris Hilton walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Kim Kardashian walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Julia Fox walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Elizabeth Banks walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock A.V. Rockwell walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Serena Williams walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Molly Sims walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Mamie Gummer walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Allison Williams walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Madelyn Cline walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Adrien Brody walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Pamela Anderson walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Rashida Jones walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Juno Temple walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Brett Goldstein walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Camila Cabello walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Monica Lewinsky walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Daphne Guinness walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Rebecca Hall walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Chloë Sevigny walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Zoe Lister-Jones walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Callum Turner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Miles Teller walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Emma Chamberlain walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Kendall Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey Irina Shayk walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Joan Smalls walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Alessandra Ambrosio walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Cameron and Michael Douglas walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Lenny Kravitz walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Kris Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Usher walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Justin Timberlake walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Donatella Versace walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Zac Posen and Harrison Ball walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Tom Ford walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Adwoa Aboah walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Nancy Pelosi walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

