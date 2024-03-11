Vanity Fair Oscars Party Red Carpet 2024: Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and More Arrivals

Jessica Lange, Billie Eilish, Michelle Yeoh, Robert Downey Jr. and others celebrate the 96th Academy Awards in style

Vanity Fair 2024
Photos by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

While the 96th Academy Awards only just ended, the night is still young for Vanity Fair’s star-studded after party.

Entertainers like Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Selma Blair, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Coolidge, Kylie Minogue, Joan Collins, Quinta Brunson, Sandra Oh, Diane Lane, Minnie Driver, Catherine O’Hara, Glen Powell, Donald Glover, Olivia Wilde, Sofía Vergara, Michelle Buteau, Kelly Rowland, Sharon Stone, Demi Lovato, Ziwe and many more celebrated the 2024 Oscars together at the magazine’s 30th anniversary fête.

Though some of the nominees haven’t quite gotten to leave the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre just yet, Vanity Fair’s soirée will prove to be one of the places to be as Sunday night goes on.

Oscars 2024
Plus, you can expect a few outfit changes once the celebs officially enter after party mode.

Take a look at all the red carpet arrivals from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, below.

Camila Mendes Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jessica Lange walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Billie Eilish Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Quinta Brunson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Quinta Brunson walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Kerry Washington Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Sandra Huller Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sandra Hüller walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Lizzo Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lizzo walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Chris Evans Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chris Evans walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Selma Blair Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Selma Blair walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Michelle Buteau Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Michelle Buteau walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Catherine O’Hara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Greta Lee Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Greta Lee walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Jennifer Lame Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lame walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Lindsay Lohan Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Salma Hayek Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Charlize Theron Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Melanie Lynskey Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Melanie Lynskey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ziwe walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Kylie Minogue Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kylie Minogue walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Hannah Einbinder Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Hannah Einbinder walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Olivia Wilde Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Gabrielle Union Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Chris Hemsworth Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Diane Kruger Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Diane Kruger walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Danai Gurira Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Danai Gurira walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Kelly Rowland Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kelly Rowland walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Minnie Driver Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Minnie Driver walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Alexandra Daddario Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Glen Powell Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Glen Powell walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Sydney Sweeney Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Florence Pugh Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Ciara Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ciara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Halle Bailey Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Chloe Bailey Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chlöe Bailey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sofía Vergara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Joan Collins walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Diane Lane Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Diane Lane walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Fatima Farheen Mirza and Riz Ahmed Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Fatima Farheen Mirza and Riz Ahmed walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Sharon Stone Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sharon Stone walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Jessica Alba Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Eva Longoria Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Chelsea Handler Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chelsea Handler walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Charli XCX Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Charli XCX walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jeffrey Nordling and Helen Hunt walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Francesca Scorsese and Martin Scorsese Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Francesca and Martin Scorsese walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Elizabeth Hurley Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Hurley walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Joey King Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Joey King walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Sabrina Carpenter Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Donald Glover Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Donald Glover walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Barry Keoghan Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Barry Keoghan walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Phoebe Dynevor Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Phoebe Dynevor walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Zooey Deschanel Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Zooey Deschanel walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Uzo Aduba Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Uzo Aduba walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Melissa McCarthy Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Melissa McCarthy walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Hunter Schafer walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Maude Apatow Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Maude Apatow walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Kathryn Hahn Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kathryn Hahn walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sir Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Nicole Richie Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Nicole Richie walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Kim Kardashian Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Julia Fox Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Julia Fox walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Elizabeth Banks Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

A.V. Rockwell walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Serena Williams walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Molly Sims walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Mamie Gummer Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Mamie Gummer walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Allison Williams Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Allison Williams walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Madelyn Cline walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Adrien Brody walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Pamela Anderson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Rashida Jones Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Rashida Jones walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Juno Temple walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Brett Goldstein Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Brett Goldstein walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Camila Cabello Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Monica Lewinsky Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Monica Lewinsky walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Daphne Guinness walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Rebecca Hall Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Rebecca Hall walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Chloe Sevigny Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chloë Sevigny walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Emily Ratajkowski Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Zoe Lister-Jones Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Zoe Lister-Jones walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Callum Turner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Callum Turner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Miles Teller Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Miles Teller walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Emma Chamberlain walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Kendall Jenner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Irina Shayk Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey

Irina Shayk walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Joan Smalls Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis, and Scout LaRue Willis Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Jeff Goldblum and wife, Emilie Livingston Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Cameron Douglas and Michael Douglas Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Cameron and Michael Douglas walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

J. J. Abrams and Katie McGrath Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lenny Kravitz walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Kris Jenner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kris Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Usher walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Justin Timberlake Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Donatella Versace Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Donatella Versace walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Zac Posen and Harrison Ball Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Zac Posen and Harrison Ball walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Tom Ford Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Tom Ford walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Adwoa Aboah Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Adwoa Aboah walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Mar 2024
Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet

More to come …

