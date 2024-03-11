While the 96th Academy Awards only just ended, the night is still young for Vanity Fair’s star-studded after party.
Entertainers like Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Selma Blair, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Coolidge, Kylie Minogue, Joan Collins, Quinta Brunson, Sandra Oh, Diane Lane, Minnie Driver, Catherine O’Hara, Glen Powell, Donald Glover, Olivia Wilde, Sofía Vergara, Michelle Buteau, Kelly Rowland, Sharon Stone, Demi Lovato, Ziwe and many more celebrated the 2024 Oscars together at the magazine’s 30th anniversary fête.
Though some of the nominees haven’t quite gotten to leave the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre just yet, Vanity Fair’s soirée will prove to be one of the places to be as Sunday night goes on.
Plus, you can expect a few outfit changes once the celebs officially enter after party mode.
Take a look at all the red carpet arrivals from the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, below.
Camila Mendes walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jessica Lange walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Billie Eilish walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Quinta Brunson walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Kerry Washington walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Michelle Yeoh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Margot Robbie walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jennifer Lawrence walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Sandra Hüller walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Greta Gerwig walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Lizzo walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Chris Evans walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Selma Blair walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Michelle Buteau walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jennifer Coolidge walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Sandra Oh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Catherine O’Hara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Greta Lee walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jennifer Lame walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Lindsay Lohan walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Salma Hayek walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Charlize Theron walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Melanie Lynskey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Ziwe walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Kylie Minogue walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Hannah Einbinder walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Vanessa Hudgens walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Olivia Wilde walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Demi Lovato walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Gabrielle Union walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Chris Hemsworth walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Diane Kruger walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Danai Gurira walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Kelly Rowland walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Minnie Driver walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Alexandra Daddario walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Glen Powell walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Sydney Sweeney walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Florence Pugh walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Ciara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Halle Bailey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Chlöe Bailey walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Sofía Vergara walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Joan Collins walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Diane Lane walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Fatima Farheen Mirza and Riz Ahmed walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Sharon Stone walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jessica Biel walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jessica Alba walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Eva Longoria walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Chelsea Handler walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Heidi Klum walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Charli XCX walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jeffrey Nordling and Helen Hunt walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Francesca and Martin Scorsese walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Elizabeth Hurley walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Tiffany Haddish walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Joey King walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Sabrina Carpenter walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Donald Glover walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jon Hamm walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Barry Keoghan walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Phoebe Dynevor walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Zooey Deschanel walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Uzo Aduba walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Melissa McCarthy walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Hunter Schafer walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Maude Apatow walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Kathryn Hahn walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Sir Ben Kingsley and Daniela Lavender walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Nicole Richie walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Paris Hilton walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Kim Kardashian walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Julia Fox walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Elizabeth Banks walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
A.V. Rockwell walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Serena Williams walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Molly Sims walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Mamie Gummer walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Allison Williams walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Madelyn Cline walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Adrien Brody walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Pamela Anderson walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Rashida Jones walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Juno Temple walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Brett Goldstein walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Camila Cabello walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Alessandra Brawn and Will Arnett walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Monica Lewinsky walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Daphne Guinness walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Rebecca Hall walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Chloë Sevigny walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Emily Ratajkowski walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Zoe Lister-Jones walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Callum Turner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Miles Teller walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Emma Chamberlain walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Kendall Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Irina Shayk walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Joan Smalls walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Alessandra Ambrosio walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Cameron and Michael Douglas walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Kylie Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Lenny Kravitz walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Kris Jenner walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Usher walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Justin Timberlake walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Donatella Versace walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Zac Posen and Harrison Ball walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Tom Ford walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Adwoa Aboah walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann walk the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
Nancy Pelosi walks the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet
More to come …
Leave a Reply