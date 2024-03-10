Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates a Non-Sweep Ceremony With 7 Wins

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” blazed a trail at the 2024 Oscars, with seven total wins. No film swept the ceremony, and very few had multiple wins except for “Poor Things” with four and “The Zone of Interest” with two. Of the Best Picture nominees, only “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” and “Past Lives” received no wins. Jimmy Kimmel returned as host for the fourth go-round in a generally pleasant, festive night.

With its Best Picture win, “Oppenheimer” is the highest-grossing Best Picture winner since “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” swept the Oscars 20 years ago.

In the night’s biggest upset (despite the very 50/50 lead-up possibilities going in), Emma Stone won the Best Actress Oscar over the favored Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” A tearful Stone looked genuinely shocked to win, and told Gladstone from the stage that she shared the award with her.

Cillian Murphy claimed the Best Actor Oscar for his career-defining work in the title role of “Oppenheimer,” and dedicated his award to “peacemakers everywhere.” Moments later, his frequent collaborator, director Nolan, won Best Director.

In the first emotionally-charged award of the evening, Da’Vine Joy Randolph completed her awards-season coronation as supporting actress for her stirring performance in “The Holdovers.”

Joining Randolph’s coronation as a supporting actor for 2023 was “Oppenheimer” star Robert Downey Jr., who finally swiped his first Oscar after two previous nominations (for “Chaplin” and “Tropic Thunder”). “Oppenheimer” also won Film Editing, Original Score and Cinematography, the first-ever wins for editor Jennifer Lame and director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema and the second for composer Ludwig Göransson after winning for 2018’s “Black Panther.”

The only Oscar win for “Barbie” went to the Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s ballad and radio smash “What Was I Made For?,” marking their second Oscar wins in only three years in this category after 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

Animation wins went to “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” in the short category, and Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” upset “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to take the animated feature prize.

The Original and Adapted Screenplay wins went to season favorites “Anatomy of a Fall” and “American Fiction,” respectively.

“Poor Things” picked up Oscars for Production Design, Costume Design and Makeup/Hairstyling, all highly competitive categories in the evening’s telecast. “Godzilla Minus One” triumphed over films with three-to-five times its budget to take home the Best Visual Effects award, the first time this award has gone to the film’s own director since 1968’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

“The Zone of Interest” took the International Feature Film Oscar and featured an impassioned speech by director Jonathan Glazer addressing the current situation in Gaza. “Zone” also picked up the Best Sound prize.

Wes Anderson won his first-ever Academy Award for his live-action short “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” however, was conspicuously absent from the ceremony.

The hard-hitting “20 Days in Mariupol” won Best Documentary Feature, and filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov alerted the audience that it’s the first Ukraine Oscar win to date, and in his sobering acceptance speech, lamenting that he wished he’d never had to make the film, which centers on the recent Ukraine invasion by Russia.

Below, the complete list of Oscar categories, with (*WINNER) indicating who received Oscar gold in each.

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” *WINNER

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” *WINNER

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” *WINNER

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boy and the Heron” (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki) *WINNER

“Elemental” (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)

“Nimona” (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)

“Robot Dreams” (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal)

Achievement in Cinematography

“El Conde” (Edward Lachman)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Rodrigo Prieto)

“Maestro” (Matthew Libatique)

“Oppenheimer” (Hoyte van Hoytema) *WINNER

“Poor Things” (Robbie Ryan)

Achievement in Costume Design

“Barbie” (Jacqueline Durran)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Jacqueline West)

“Napoleon” (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

“Oppenheimer” (Ellen Mirojnick)

“Poor Things” (Holly Waddington) *WINNER

Achievement in Directing

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Documentary Feature

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol” *WINNER

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop” *WINNER

“Nai Nai & Wài Pó”

Achievement in Film Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Laurent Sénéchal)

“The Holdovers” (Kevin Tent)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Thelma Schoonmaker)

“Oppenheimer” (Jennifer Lame) *WINNER

“Poor Things” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best International Feature Film

Germany: “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Italy: “Io Capitano”

Japan: “Perfect Days”

Spain: “Society of the Snow”

United Kingdom: “The Zone of Interest” *WINNER

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” *WINNER

“Society of the Snow”

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

“American Fiction” (Laura Karpman)

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (John Williams)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Robbie Robertson)

“Oppenheimer” (Ludwig Göransson) *WINNER

“Poor Things” (Jerskin Fendrix)

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) *WINNER

Achievement in Production Design

“Barbie” (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)

“Napoleon” (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff)

“Oppenheimer” (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman)

“Poor Things” (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek) *WINNER

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig

”Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” *WINNER

Best Live-Action Short Film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” *WINNER

Achievement in Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest” *WINNER

Achievement in Visual Effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One” *WINNER

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction” (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson) *WINNER

“Barbie” (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

“Oppenheimer” (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

“Poor Things” (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

“The Zone of Interest” (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

Original Screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari) *WINNER

“The Holdovers” (Written by David Hemingson)

“Maestro” (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

“May December” (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

“Past Lives” (Written by Celine Song)