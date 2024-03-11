Jimmy Kimmel was entirely unbothered by Donald Trump’s criticism of his Oscar hosting on Sunday night — so much so that he happily read it on stage at the end of the show.

Ahead of the final category of the night, Kimmel took the stage one last time, congratulating the winners and joking that everyone better make sure to keep their winners cards straight ahead of Best Picture to avoid another 2017 mix-up. However, he made sure to take a moment to pat himself on the back.

“You know, doing this show is not about me, and I appreciate you having me, it was really about you, and Emma [Stone], and all these great actors and actresses and filmmakers,” Kimmel said. “But I was told we have like an extra minute, and I’m really proud of something. I was wondering if I could share it with you.”

At that, Kimmel pulled out his phone and began reading a review of his hosting.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars,” Kimmel recited. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamorous.”

Glossing over the rest of the review, Kimmel read the final line: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“OK, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social,” Kimmel joked. “Anyone? No?”

Indeed, it wasn’t a joke. Donald Trump went on a long rant about Kimmel on Truth Social, calling the ceremony “politically correct.” But Kimmel wasn’t phased by Trump’s words.

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump’s review of his Oscar hosting performance: “Isn’t it past your jail time?”pic.twitter.com/zDvP3Lxpno — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 11, 2024

“Thank you for watching! I’m surprised you’re still awake — isn’t past your jail time?” he fired back. Watch the moment in the video above.

You can see the full list of Sunday’s Oscar winners here.