Oscars Start Late as Arrivals Complicated by Traffic Issues, Protests

The 96th Oscars got off to a late start on Sunday with pro-Palestine protests on Hollywood Blvd snarling traffic en route to the Dolby Theatre, where the awards ceremony is being held.

Signs and banners held messages including “Silence is violence, keep talking about Palestine” and “US out of everywhere. Down with US imperialism.”

TheWrap film critic Tomris Laffly shared a video of traffic slowing down before a security checkpoint.

Approaching the Dolby for the #Oscars. Pro-Palestine protest at one of the security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/CCrylnvDXX — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) March 10, 2024

Los Angeles-based reporter Samuel Braslow shared a video of pro-Palestinian protesters, many wearing keffiyehs, outside the Cinerama Dome, which is about 1.5 miles from the Dolby Theatre.

TheWrap spotted ABC/Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife, journalist Willow Bay, running from the red carpet into the ballroom just as the ceremony was starting.

Host Jimmy Kimmel began the show by quipping, “We’re already five minutes overtime.”

Many of those walking the red carpet signaled their support of a cease-fire by wearing red buttons on their lapels, including nominees Mark Ruffalo and Billie Eilish, as well as 2021 “Sound of Metal” nominee Riz Ahmed.

Happening now: pro-Palestinian protesters have partially blocked traffic in front of the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood to protest the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/Xgoadpti7G — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) March 10, 2024