President Joe Biden took the podium at the State of the Union on Thursday evening, dedicating a rousing segment to reproductive freedom restrictions, promising to “restore” Roe v. Wade.

“Like most Americans, I believe Roe v. Wade got it right,” Biden said. “I thank Vice President Harris for being an incredible leader defending reproductive freedom.”

Biden then turned to Donald Trump who he consistently referred to throughout his speech has his “predecessor,” saying he was “determined to see Roe v Wade overturned. And he brags about it.”

“Look at the chaos as a result of it,” Biden continued.

During State of the Union address, President Joe Biden calls out Supreme Court justices over abortion rights and goes on to say:

"If you the American people send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you, I'll restore Roe V. Wade as the law of the land… pic.twitter.com/IIzAoYnRoL — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) March 8, 2024

The president then drew attention to a woman in the chamber, Kate Cox, who became pregnant with a fetus with a fatal condition in Texas and was restricted in her ability to seek reproductive care. Cox and her husband had to seek care outside of their state.

“What her family got through should have never happened as well,” Biden said. “But it’s happening to many others”

“There are state laws banning the freedom to choose, criminalizing doctors, forcing survivors of rape and incest to leave their states to get the treatment they need,” the president said.

Biden then referenced Trump’s pledge to pass a national abortion ban saying, “My god, what other freedom could you take away.”

The president then addressed the Supreme Court Justices present directly, warning them that “women are not without electoral power.”

“Send me a Congress that supports the right to choose I promise you I will restore Roe v Wade as the law of the land again,” Biden concluded.