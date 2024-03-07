President Joe Biden will head back up to the podium to deliver his 2024 State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Thursday. This third time around, he is expected to discuss lowering drug prices and expanding access to health insurance, border security and the construction of a new port in Gaza to support the transfer of humanitarian aid.

This State of the Union address is a crucial one for Biden ahead of the November election, where he will almost certainly square off against Donald Trump once more. The 81-year-old has his work cut out for him. With concerns about his age and how mentally capable he is, coupled with questions surrounding his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, he’s expected to be in campaign mode.

During his 2023 address, he said he took on the job as president to help create an economy “everyone” can benefit from.

“I ran for president to fundamentally change things, to make sure the economy works for everyone so we can all feel pride in what we do,” Biden said. “To build an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, not from the top down. Because when the middle class does well, the poor have a ladder up and the wealthy still do very well. We all do well.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 State of the Union address.

What time does the 2024 State of the Union start?

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress at the United States Capitol on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

What channel is the 2024 State of the Union on TV?

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union will be available to watch on most networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC as well as the news platform CNN.

Is the State of the Union streaming online?

Yes! You can also stream the 2024 State of the Union address live by visiting WH.gov/sotu, or through the official social media accounts of the White House. You can even watch it in the YouTube video below.

More ways to watch the State of the Union online.

Who will deliver the Republican response to the 2024 State of the Union?

Katie Britt, who is a first-term Republican senator from Alabama and the youngest Republican woman to be elected to the Senate, will be delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to speak directly to my fellow Americans and have a candid conversation about the future of our nation,” Britt said in a statement on Thursday. “The Republican Party is the party of hardworking parents and families, and I’m looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center. There is no doubt that President Biden’s failed presidency has made America weaker and more vulnerable at every turn. At this decisive moment in our country’s history, it’s time for the next generation to step up and preserve the American Dream for our children and our grandchildren.”

How can I watch President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union?

To view President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, visit WH.gov/sotu-2023. You can also read excerpts from his message here.

