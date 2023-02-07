On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will deliver his 2023 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. During his speech, Biden will outline his plans for the rest of the year and highlight the progress his administration has made so far during his term.

Biden will likely mention the recently increased tensions between China, Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine and the inflating economy. This will be the first time since 2019 that the president and congressional leaders are allowed to bring guests to the event, which includes all members of the House of Representatives and the Senate. With a split Congress — due to a now Republican-controlled U.S. House — this will also be the first time Biden delivers a speech to a divided Congress.

Biden is expected to break down his four-part “unity agenda,” which he introduced during his first State of the Union address. His agenda will touch on the fight against cancer, the opioid epidemic, the fentanyl crisis, and expanding veteran services and mental health care.

What Time Does the State of the Union Start?

President Biden will address a joint session of Congress at the United States Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

How Can I Watch the State of the Union on TV?

ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC will air Biden’s speech on their channels and corresponding streaming platforms.

How Can I Watch the State of the Union Online?

You can either bookmark the White House’s official livestream link (WH.gov/SOTU) for a live feed with ASL, or the speech can be livestreamed via CNN.com, FoxNews.com, CBSNews.com, C-SPAN.org, and MSNBC.com. Corresponding apps (CNNGo, ABC News app, etc.) will also broadcast the address. The official social media accounts for Biden will also be airing the speech through livestream. YouTube (President Biden’s First State of the Union), Twitter (@WhiteHouse or @POTUS) and Facebook (White House on Facebook).

Who Will Deliver the Republican Response?

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will provide the Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders — the first female governor in Arkansas, as well as the youngest current governor in the nation — will likely go after Biden’s ability to remain president and Biden’s policies around border protection, CBS News reports.

“I did not seek this office to be the first anything, but I ran to make Arkansas first in everything,” said Sanders during her swearing-in ceremony in January. Sanders has set her administration’s focus on education reform, highlighting the desire to provide teachers with better pay, improve literacy among students and “empower” parents to have more choices.