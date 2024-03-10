As celebrities pulled up to the Oscars 2024 red carpet, many wore red pins to signify a call for an Israel-Gaza cease-fire.

Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, Finneas O’Connell and Mark Ronson were among the stars making a statement at this year’s Academy Awards. This comes after more than 400 members of the Hollywood entertainment industry signed a letter to President Joe Biden via the organization Arists4ceasefire in an effort to end the violence taking place on the Gaza strip.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost,” the letter read. “More than 30,000 people have been killed over the last five months, and over 69,000 injured* – numbers that any person of conscience knows are catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

The organization came together on Oct. 20 in response to Hamas’ attack Israel on Oct. 7.

The letter concluded: “We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay — an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them. Since Oct 7th, more than 45,000* bombs and missiles have been dropped on Gaza — resulting in one child being killed every 10 minutes.”