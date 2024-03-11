Just two years after winning Best Original Song for the Bond tune “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish triumphed in the category again on Sunday and became the youngest two-time Oscar winner of all time, at 22. Her brother, Finneas O’Connell, became the second-youngest two-time winner, at 26.

The siblings’ latest victory, for their emotional “Barbie” ballad, pushes them both ahead of the former record holder, Luise Rainer, who won Best Actress in 1937 for “The Great Ziegfeld” and again in 1938 for “The Good Earth,” when she was 28. (She was the first performer to win back-to-back in the lead acting category.)

Eilish’s 2022 Academy Award win, when she was 20, had already made her the second-youngest Best Original Song winner, just a year older than Marketa Irglova was when she won for “Falling Slowly” from “Once” in 2008.

The second Oscar win for Eilish and O’Connell tops off a momentous awards season during which “What Was I Made For?” scooped up a Grammy for Song of the Year, a prize from the Society of Composers and Lyricists, a Golden Globe and several critics groups’ honors.

The brother and sister are part of an illustrious history of siblings who have won Oscars working together. Before the Eilish-O’Connell pairing, the members of this group were all brothers: “Casablanca” screenwriters Julius J. Epstein and Philip G. Epstein in 1940; Denis Sanders and Terry Sanders for the live action short “A Time Out for War in 1955;” “Mary Poppins” composers and songwriters Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman in 1960; animated short film “Balance” directors Christoph Lauenstein and Wolfgang Lauenstein in 1990; and Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, who share a Best Original Screenplay win for “Fargo” (1997), plus Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay for “No Country for Old Men” (2008).