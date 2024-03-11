Clad in a bedazzled pink suit, Ryan Gosling performed “I’m Just Ken” featuring “Guns ‘N Roses” guitarist Slash at the 96th Academy Awards.

The actor began his live Oscars version of the “Barbie” film’s popular ballad on Sunday sitting behind his costar Margot Robbie, shaded by a black cowboy hat and his signature sunglasses. Robbie could not keep a straight face as Gosling leaned in once he tipped his hat up.

The actor, nominated for his performance in Greta Gerwig’s box office success, also enlisted the help of some fellow Kens during the anthem.

Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu and Scott Evans joined their fearless leader in bringing the Kenergy to the Oscars stage, incorporating choreography from the number in the film.

Mark Ronson, who helped pen the song, joined Gosling on the stairs leading up to the stage on guitar. Piano also accompanied the performance. Three tuxedoed dancers then carried Gosling in a crowdsurfing moment shrouded by Barbie face heads. Slash then followed in Ronson’s footsteps, also shredding on guitar.

Eventually, Gosling took the mic to the audience, approaching his peers America Ferrara, Gerwig and Robbie. He even found his “La La Land” costar Emma Stone during the singalong moment, and she knew the words.

As he sang “Take that manly hand in mine,” the actor took a hand and kissed it before bringing the person attached to it, seemingly a cameraman, back onstage.

The Best Supporting Actor Oscar went to Robert Downey Jr. for his performance as Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer.”