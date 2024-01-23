“Oppenheimer” led the 2024 Academy Award nominations on Tuesday with 13 nods for director Christopher Nolan’s film about the making of the nuclear bomb. It was followed by the fantastical drama “Poor Things” with 11 nominations, and the epic story of Native American murders, “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10. But “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese, suffered two major snubs: lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the screenplay by Scorsese and co-writer Eric Roth.

Among the other notable snubs on Tuesday morning were “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie (though Robbie was nominated as a lead producer for Best Picture, while Gerwig showed up in the adapted screenplay category), Willem Dafoe (“Poor Things”), and all actors from “May December,” notably Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

Lack of recognition for “American Symphony” in the documentary feature category was also unexpected. Matthew Heineman’s well reviewed film about Jon Batiste preparing a musical opus while his wife, writer Suleika Jaouad, was in the hospital for cancer treatment was considered a shoo-in by many people, as was “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” also shut out.

But perhaps more surprising were how many acclaimed or buzzy 2023 films received zero nominations. They include “All of Us Strangers,” “Asteroid City,” “Saltburn,” “The Taste of Things,” “Passages,” and “Showing Up.”

A few notable footnotes occurred, including Justin Triet becoming the eighth woman ever to break into the directing category, John Williams is again the oldest nominee in history at age 91 for scoring the newest “Indiana Jones” film, while Martin Scorsese is the oldest-ever directing nominee at 81 for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

And on the topic of “Killers,” Lily Gladstone became the first-ever acting nominee for a Native American in Oscar history, while late composer and Scorsese friend Robbie Robertson earned his first Academy Award nomination posthumously. The musician passed away last August at age 80.

The 95th Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The event will be telecast live on ABC.

Below, the complete list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars, in all 23 categories.

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boy and the Heron” (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)

“Elemental” (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)

“Nimona” (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)

“Robot Dreams” (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal)

Achievement in Cinematography

“El Conde” (Edward Lachman)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Rodrigo Prieto)

“Maestro” (Matthew Libatique)

“Oppenheimer” (Hoyte van Hoytema)

“Poor Things” (Robbie Ryan)

Achievement in Costume Design

“Barbie” (Jacqueline Durran)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Jacqueline West)

“Napoleon” (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

“Oppenheimer” (Ellen Mirojnick)

“Poor Things” (Holly Waddington)

Achievement in Directing

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Documentary Feature

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nai Nai & Wài Pó”

Achievement in Film Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Laurent Sénéchal)

“The Holdovers” (Kevin Tent)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Thelma Schoonmaker)

“Oppenheimer” (Jennifer Lame)

“Poor Things” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best International Feature Film

Germany: “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Italy: “Io Capitano”

Japan: “Perfect Days”

Spain: “Society of the Snow”

United Kingdom: “The Zone of Interest”

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

“American Fiction” (Laura Karpman)

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (John Williams)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Robbie Robertson)

“Oppenheimer” (Ludwig Göransson)

“Poor Things” (Jerskin Fendrix)

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Achievement in Production Design

“Barbie” (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)

“Napoleon” (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff)

“Oppenheimer” (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman)

“Poor Things” (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig

”Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Live-Action Short Film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Achievement in Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Achievement in Visual Effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction” (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

“Barbie” (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

“Oppenheimer” (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

“Poor Things” (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

“The Zone of Interest” (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

Original Screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

“The Holdovers” (Written by David Hemingson)

“Maestro” (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

“May December” (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

“Past Lives” (Written by Celine Song)