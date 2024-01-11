Where to Watch Every Movie Nominated for the 2024 SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild announced their 2024 nominations on Jan. 10, and “Barbenheimer” took center stage once again. The box office-smashing duo of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” both took home four SAG nominations, including SAG’s ensemble award. You can see the full list of nominees here. The SAG Awards will stream live globally on Netflix on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The SAG Awards are usually considered a pretty strong predictor of where the Oscars will follow since the Academy’s acting voters share a lot of crossover with the guild. So, if you want to get caught up on some of the year’s biggest awards contenders, here’s where to watch all of the SAG Award-nominated films this year.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

‘Barbie’

Where to Watch — “Barbie” is currently streaming on Max for all subscribers, and available to rent or own on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Margot Robbie)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Ryan Gosling)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

‘Oppenheimer’

Where to Watch — “Oppenheimer” isn’t currently streaming and doesn’t have a streaming release date yet. However, Christopher Nolan’s historical drama is available to rent and buy on Digital, as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD (and those physical media copies have been selling like hotcakes).

Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Cillian Murphy)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr.)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Emily Blunt)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction” (Credit: Orion/MGM Studios)

‘American Fiction’

Where to Watch — “American Fiction” is still playing exclusively in theaters. Cord Jefferson’s comedic drama opened in select theaters on Dec. 15 and expands wide on Jan. 12. It’s an Amazon MGM Studios film, so it will stream on Prime Video when the time comes.

Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Jeffrey Wright)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Sterling K. Brown)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in “KIllers of the Flower Moon” (Apple TV+)

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Where to Watch — “Killers of the Flower Moon” is currently available to rent or buy on Digital and will stream on AppleTV+ beginning Jan. 12.

Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Lily Gladstone)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert De Niro)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers” (Credit: Focus Features)

‘The Holdovers’

Where to Watch — “The Holdovers” is available to stream on Peacock. The Alexander Payne drama is also available to purchase on Digital and Blu-Ray/DVD. The film has shown real legs at cinemas so you might even still be able to find a showtime or two in theaters, depending on where you live.

Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Paul Giamatti)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Da’Vine Joy Randolph)

Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

‘The Color Purple’

Where to Watch — The 2024 musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” is currently available to watch exclusively in theaters and doesn’t have a streaming release date yet. The film arrived in theaters nationwide on Dec. 25, 2023. You can find the non-musical 1985 adaptation on Max.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Danielle Brooks)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in “Nyad” (Netflix)

‘Nyad’

Where to Watch — “Nyad” is available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Annette Bening)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Jodie Foster)

Emma Stone in “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

‘Poor Things’

Where to Watch — “Poor Things” is currently only available to watch in theaters. It arrived in U.S. theaters on Dec. 8, 2023 and will continue expanding internationally in January 2024.

Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Emma Stone)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Willem Dafoe)

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in “Maestro” (Jason McDonald/Netflix)

‘Maestro’

Where to Watch — “Maestro” is streaming now on Netflix.

Nominations

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Bradley Cooper)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Carey Mulligan)

Colman Domingo in “Rustin” (Netflix)

‘Rustin’

Where to Watch — “Rustin” is streaming now on Netflix.

Nomination

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Colman Domingo)

Penélope Cruz in “Ferrari” (Neon)

‘Ferrari’

Where to Watch — “Ferrari” is currently only available to watch in theaters, after a Dec. 25 theatrical debut. However, the film will be available on PVOD Digital platforms as of Jan. 23.

Nomination

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Penélope Cruz)

(L-R): Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and Dave Bautista as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’

Where to Watch — The third and final in James Gunn’s “Guardians” trilogy is available to stream on Disney+. It’s also available to rent or purchase on Digital platforms, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Nomination

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Disney)

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Where to Watch — The latest installment in the long-running adventure franchise is available to stream on Disney+. It’s also available to rent or purchase on PVOD Digital, as well as DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

Nomination

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Keanu Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate)

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Where to Watch — Keanu Reeves’ latest and possibly last installment in his beloved action franchise is available to stream on Starz. It’s also available to rent or purchase on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Nomination

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Where to Watch: The latest in Tom Cruise’s long-running spy thriller franchise, “Dead Reckoning” doesn’t have a streaming release date yet, but it’s available for rent or purchase on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Nomination