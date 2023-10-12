Insuring Tom Cruise: Computing Cost of DIY Stunts Is a Hollywood Mission Impossible

Available to WrapPRO members

He bikes off cliffs and fights baddies atop a runaway train. And the cost of keeping the 61-year-old in the action can force productions to turn to specialty insurance carriers.

Diane Haithman

In a surprise to basically no one, Tom Cruise rides a motorbike off a cliff in the summer blockbuster “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” which was released in theaters this summer after three years of stop-and-start production and is now beginning its life on home video. The action superstar insists on doing his own stunt work, and has been talking about it since 1996, the year the first “Mission: Impossible” movie came out. In each successive movie, the stunts have gotten more intense: hanging off the tallest building in the world, attaching himself to the outside of an airplane while it takes off and flying his own helicopter through a treacherous mountain range.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman Diane came to TheWrap from a position as Staff Reporter at The Los Angeles Business Journal, covering Entertainment/Media, Philanthropy and Style. Diane was a Los Angeles Times Staff Writer for two decades, covering arts, culture and the TV industry. Her novel Dark Lady of Hollywood was published…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.