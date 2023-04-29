After years of production, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” has officially wrapped principal photography, according to director Christopher McQuarrie.

McQuarrie posted a picture on Instagram to celebrate.

“To the greatest crew there ever was and ever will be,” McQuarrie said. “Those who weren’t there will never understand. Those who were will never forget. With sincerest thanks and unfathomable gratitude, not only to you but to your families and loved ones, safe travels and a richly deserved rest. That’s (officially) a wrap on ‘Dead Reckoning Part I.'”

Like many productions, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” was hindered by the pandemic. Filming was slated to start in February 2020, shortly after COVID-19 restrictions and mandatory quarantines sidelined the film. Filming picked up again in September of 2020 but more COVID-19-related issues created stoppages in the months that followed.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Part Two” were filmed back-to-back, and production on “Part Two” got underway months ago, so the wrap of “Part One” is merely indicative that the last pieces of the puzzle for that film are finally in the can.

The original release date for “M:I 7” was scheduled for July 2021, however, delays caused the premiere to be pushed back three more times. It is reported that the estimated budget for the film is nearly $300 million.

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames star in the action film. “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” will hit theaters in July 2023, followed by “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two” in June 2024.