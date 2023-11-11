James Gunn’s DC cinematic universe reboot “Superman: Legacy” is on track to still be released on its original due date, July 11, 2025. The director posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Gunn said, “Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025.”

Release dates for a number of movies were pushed back amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. These included both “Dune: Part Two” and Zendaya’s romantic sports dramedy “Challengers,” both of which were expected to be released during this year’s holiday season.

Marvel has also pushed back two films to 2025 and Sony will now release “Venom 3” in November 2024. In fact, “Superman: Legacy” is the only superhero movie that looks to be keeping its original date.

In April, Gunn spoke with Rolling Stone about the question of whether or not audiences are experiencing “superhero fatigue.” He said superhero fatigue is definitely real, but that it has little to do with superheroes themselves.

Gunn explained, “It has to do with the kind of stories that get to be told, and if you lose your eye on the ball, which is character.”

“We love Superman. We love Batman. We love Iron Man. Because they’re these incredible characters that we have in our hearts,” he added. “And if it becomes just a bunch of nonsense onscreen, it gets really boring. But I get fatigued by most spectacle films, by the grind of not having an emotionally grounded story.”