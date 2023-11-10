‘Deadpool 3’ Delayed to July, ‘Captain America 4’ Pushed to 2025 in Disney Release Date Shakeup

Walt Disney has announced a major date shift in its 2024 schedule, with one big MCU movie essentially trading places with the other. “Deadpool 3” has moved to July 6, 2024 from May 3, 2024, and “Captain America: Brave New World” moves from July 6, 2024 to Feb. 14, 2025, the studio announced on Thursday.

Additionally, “Mufasa: The Lion King” shifts to Dec. 20, 2024 from July 5, 2024 while “Thunderbolts” moves to July 25, 2025 from Dec. 20, 2024.

“Blade,” which was slated to be released on Feb. 14, 2025 moves to Nov. 7, 2025.

Furthermore, the studio has canceled plans for two other dates, July 25, 2025, and Nov. 7, 2025, originally reserved for untitled films.

When the SAG-AFTRA strike started in July, it led to a halt in production for “Deadpool 3.” After nearly four months of waiting, Marvel Studios is now gearing up to resume filming just before the Thanksgiving break, as reported earlier on Thursday.

While “Deadpool 3” has been proclaimed a top priority in terms of post-strike production restarts, the fourth “Captain America” movie, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, is reportedly closer to being complete. The switch allows the third Ryan Reynolds-starring comedy, this time offering Hugh Jackman reprising as Wolverine, the time it needs to get into shape while allowing Marvel and Disney to keep their summer kick-off designation which they’ve held for 20 years.

Save for Universal’s “Van Helsing” in 2004, Fox’s “Kingdom of Heaven” in 2005 and Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible III” in 2006, a Marvel movie, MCU or otherwise, has opened every non-COVID summer movie season since Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” in 2002. And save for “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in 2009 and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2014 (and obviously the 2020 and 2021 slates), an actual MCU movie has kicked off the summer every year since “Iron Man” in 2008.

Scott Mendelson contributed to this report