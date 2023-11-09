‘Deadpool 3’: Filming to Resume Before Thanksgiving Following SAG-AFTRA Strike Resolution

“Deadpool 3” will resume production before Thanksgiving, following the SAG-AFTRA strike resolution, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

The sequel, featuring Deadpool meeting Wolverine, was halfway through production when it shut down.

“Deadpool” is one of several tentpole franchises that will dominate the production pipeline as Hollywood fully gets back to work. Among studios’ other top priorities are the eighth installment of “Mission: Impossible,” “Beetlejuice 2” and “Captain America: Brave New World.” But a backlog of half-finished projects and others that are itching to get started has resulted in a traffic jam that will be complicated to free up.

The summer season has worked for Disney in the past. “Deadpool 3” has a lot of pressure on it to test whether the former Fox Marvel properties, now assimilated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will provide extra value to the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

It’s unclear how exactly “Deadpool 3” will be reviving Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, considering his fate at the end of 2017’s “Logan,” but the running theory is the sequel firmly takes advantage of the multiverse that’s been so heavily leaned on in the latest MCU phase.

Considering Morena Baccarin will also be returning as Vanessa — who sadly got fridged at the start of “Deadpool 2,” but was brought back to life in the credits, thanks to “Merc With a Mouth” Wade’s new time-travel device — we’re sure they’ll find a plausible way to pull it off.

Variety first reported the news.