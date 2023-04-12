‘Deadpool 3': Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic to Return as Vanessa and Colossus

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool 3” is slowly getting the band back together as Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic have signed on to reprise their respective roles as Deadpool’s wife, Vanessa, and his idealistic mutant ally Colossus.

The two actors join star Ryan Reynolds as the Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman, who will be making his 10th film appearance as Wolverine. Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will also reprise their roles as Dopinder and Blind Al. Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Reynolds on “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project,” will direct the film from a script from returning “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick alongside Zeb Wells.

Last month, Baccarin told TheWrap that she had not yet been informed whether she would be brought back for “Deadpool 3.”

“I know nothing, ’cause I’m usually the last to know,” Baccarin said. “I also live under a rock. I have three kids and you’re telling me there’s a director attached. I had no idea. I heard that, finally, today. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool!’”

Baccarin is repped by UTA, Seven Summits and Kopeikin Law. Kapicic is represented by Crimson Media and BMZ Law. The signing was first reported by Deadline.