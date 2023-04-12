Images from video game movies like 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' 'Uncharted,' 'Rampage' and 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'

Images from video game movies like 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' 'Uncharted,' 'Rampage' and 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'

For Hollywood, Video Games Are the New Comic Books

by | April 12, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Forget Marvel and DC: ”Super Mario Bros.“ is the latest evidence that there are rich, mostly untapped veins of IP just waiting for Hollywood to turn into franchises

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” promises to put Universal on the animation throne long occupied by Disney. It also shows that video games, not comic books, are where Hollywood should be sniffing around for new franchises.  

With a comparatively modest $100 million budget, Universal and Illumination’s video game adaptation shattered box office records for animated movies, earning $204 million domestically and $376 million worldwide over the long Easter weekend. But the movie also set a record for box office derived from a character that audiences likely first encountered in an arcade or on a console.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

