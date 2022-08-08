Pac-Man Live-Action Movie in the Works From Producer Justin Baldoni

Grab your power pellets. A live-action movie based on the Pac-Man character and arcade game is in the works with actor Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios partnering with Bandai Namco Entertainment to produce the film.

While any plot details are currently under wraps, the film will be based on an original idea by Chuck Williams, an associate producer on “Sonic the Hedgehog.” Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, and Williams and Tim Kwok will produce on behalf of Lightbeam.

“Pac-Man” is the classic arcade video game originally released in 1980 by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (previously Namco) in which players take control of a yellow, puck-shaped hero who navigates his way through a series of mazes in a race to chomp miniature pellets, all while being chased by four colorful ghosts.

The game became wildly successful in the ’80s in the U.S. and swept the nation with “Pac-Man Fever,” eventually releasing follow-up games such as “Ms. Pac-Man” and endless different merchandising, branding, TV series and songs.

Wayfarer, which is behind the Disney+ feature “Clouds” and is also at work on projects “The Senior” and “Empire Waste,” recently received a $125 million investment in order to fuel its strategic growth.

THR first reported the news.