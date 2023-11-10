The State of 2024’s Blockbuster Release Dates After the Strike

With SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP reaching a tentative deal on Wednesday, Hollywood production is preparing to resume as quickly as humanly possible, with studios in a mad dash to get their tentpoles ready to go. The industry has been preparing for a horse-trading session the last month or so, as studios have tried to figure out how to balance which productions to prioritize with actors’ promotional commitments, all while attempting to rescue the 2024 slate of blockbusters that went unfinished during the strike.

There have been waves of films shifting their release dates due to the strike, with Disney pushing two major Marvel movies out of 2024 entirely and Sony delaying “Venom 3” to November.