Will the Stars Align When the Strike Ends and Publicity Starts?

Studios will have to get creative to have stars finish filming while promoting long-delayed projects

It’s been nearly four months since SAG-AFTRA went on strike, putting film and television projects on hold and actors on the picket line. With an end seeming closer than ever before, actors will be scrambling to get in front of a camera to finish shooting movies — and to prioritize publicity obligations for projects finished before the strike started. “Make no mistake, it’s going to be kind of a mess,” a top agent preparing to deal with this minefield told TheWrap.

With the box office sagging, particularly on big budget projects, studios need their stars to start championing films just as much as they need actual content.

