Hollywood Studios Brace for End of Strike, Start of Production: ‘It’s Going to Be a Full-On Horse-Trading Session’

When the director and top two stars of “Deadpool 3” showed up in Taylor Swift’s VIP suite at the New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs game earlier this month, it fueled rumors that the pop star would appear in the film as the mutant rock-n-roller Dazzler. It also underscored the importance to Disney of the movie, which is expected to be the studio’s top priority when production resumes in the post-strike world.

“Deadpool” is one of several tentpole franchises that will dominate the production pipeline once SAG-AFTRA ends its strike and Hollywood fully gets back to work, insiders told TheWrap. Among studios’ other top priorities are the eighth installment of “Mission: Impossible,” “Beetlejuice 2” and “Captain America: Brave New World.”