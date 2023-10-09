Hollywood Studios Brace for End of Strike, Start of Production: ‘It’s Going to Be a Full-On Horse-Trading Session’

“Deadpool,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Beetlejuice” are among the tentpole franchises that will get preferential treatment

When the director and top two stars of “Deadpool 3” showed up in Taylor Swift’s VIP suite at the New York Jets-Kansas City Chiefs game earlier this month, it fueled rumors that the pop star would appear in the film as the mutant rock-n-roller Dazzler. It also underscored the importance to Disney of the movie, which is expected to be the studio’s top priority when production resumes in the post-strike world.  

“Deadpool” is one of several tentpole franchises that will dominate the production pipeline once SAG-AFTRA ends its strike and Hollywood fully gets back to work, insiders told TheWrap. Among studios’ other top priorities are the eighth installment of “Mission: Impossible,” “Beetlejuice 2” and “Captain America: Brave New World.”

