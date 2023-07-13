Here Are All The Movies Affected by the SAG-AFTRA Strike From ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ (Photos)

Hollywood has officially been shut down as SAG-AFTRA formally announced its first film and television strike since 1980 at a press conference at its Los Angeles headquarters on Thursday. Here are all the movies currently being affected by the strike.
Deadpool 3 (Marvel Studios) Ryan Reynolds set the internet on fire when he released the first pic of Hugh Jackman in his classic Wolverine suit. However, the production of the third "Deadpool" movie will be affected as the superhero film still had weeks to go to with production initially scheduled to wrap in September.
Beetlejuice 2 (Warner Bros. Discovery) The highly anticipated sequel starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega had wrapped its UK portion of the production. However, the strike will affect the U.S. portion of the sequel's production.
Juror No. 2 (Warner Bros. Discovery) Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette star in a legal drama directed by Clint Eastwood about a juror who begins to suspect that he may have caused the victim’s death.
Gladiator 2 (Paramount) “Aftersun” star and Oscar Nominee Paul Mescal is starring in the “Gladiator” sequel directed by Sir Ridley Scott, which is pausing production in Malta due to the strike. The film also stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen.
The Amateur (20th Century Studios) Rami Malek stars in the 20th Century Studios thriller “Amateur,” which centers on a CIA cryptographer who loses his wife in a London terrorist attack. After his bosses refuse to take direct action, he blackmails his own agency into training him to allow himself to do the job himself. Production in the UK will hit pause.
Wicked Part 1 (Universal) John M. Chu directs the adaptation of the Broadway muscial which stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The film is scheduled to be released on Christmas next year and will resume production after the strike is settled.
Twisters (Universal) “Where the Crawdads Sing” star Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in the sequel to 1996's "Twister," which centered on storm chasers. Given the combined storm of both the WGA and SAG strike, production will resume once that storm has passed.
The Killer (Universal) Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for her roles as Ramsey in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and Missandei in HBO’s “Game Of Thrones,” stars in John Woo’s reimagining of his 1989 film “The Killer” for Universal Pictures. Peacock announced “The Killer” as one of three upcoming original films from Universal Pictures and is tentatively scheduled to premiere on the service this year.
Untitled Monster Movie Directed by Radio Silence (Universal) After successfully reviving the “Scream” series at Paramount, the horror movie team at Radio Silence has signed on to direct and produce a new horror film for Universal, which will pause production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
It Ends With Us (Sony) The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel “It Ends With Us” starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni previously halted production in the wake of the WGA writers’ strike.
Bad Boys 4 (Sony) The fourth entry in the "Bad Boys" franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence was in the midst of production with only a few weeks left to wrap principal photography when the SAG strike auhtorization was called.
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 (Paramount) The eighth and final installment in the Tom Cruise mega franchise was supposed to start up production again after the promotional window for "Mission 7" was done. Even Ethan Hunt would currently find the mission impossible to bridge the gap between the AMPTP and the Hollywood labor guilds.