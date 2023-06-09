‘Gladiator 2’ Set Accident Leaves Several Crew Members With ‘Non-Life-Threatening’ Injuries

A number of crew members received “non-life-threatening” injuries after a stunt accident occurred on the set of Sir Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel on June 7.

The incident occurred in Morocco where filming is currently taking place.

“While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” a Paramount Pictures spokesperson said in a statement. “The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.”

The statement added: “The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production.”

According to Variety, which first reported the news, six individuals were treated for burn injuries following an accident that occurred towards the end of the shooting day on the set. While two crew members were treated locally and released, four others remain hospitalized. Fortunately, no cast members were harmed in the incident.

“Aftersun” star and Oscar Nominee Paul Mescal is starring in the “Gladiator” sequel directed by Scott. The film also stars Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen.

The story for the sequel would focus on Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (who was played by Nielsen in the 2000 film) who was saved by Maximus (Russell Crowe) by the end of the first film.

The first “Gladiator” movie, which was released in 2000, garnered 11 Oscar nominations and five wins, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. The film raked in $460 million at the global box office.

Sir Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel has been slated to be released on on Nov. 22, 2024.