New Regency is postponing the theatrical release of Jeff Nichols’ “The Bikeriders” as the actors’ strike continues and promotion from talent in the film is prohibited.

The film stars a bevy of top-tier talent including Tom Hardy, Nichols alum Michael Shannon, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Norman Reedus and Body Holbrook.

Disney and 20th Century had planned to release the film Dec. 1, but it has been removed from the schedule for the time being, per a release from Disney. Despite this setback, the movie, which debuted at the Telluride Film Festival during Labor Day weekend this year, is still aiming to qualify for 2023 Oscar season, says The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news.

Based on Danny Lyon’s 1967 book of the same name, the film is described as a period drama set in the 1960s. It chronicles the ascent of a fictional motorcycle club from the Midwest and their transformation over a decade, from a meeting spot for outcasts to a menacing gang that endangers the original group’s distinct lifestyle.

In his review of the film from its Telluride premiere, TheWrap’s Tom Laffly wrote, “Costumed to nonchalant perfection by Erin Benach and enlivened by Chad Keith’s brawny production design, ‘The Bikeriders’ is a rise-and-fall tale at its heart of hearts with a ‘Boogie Nights’ ring to it. It’s the vanishing of a subculture in the hands of those who go against its introductory tenets, not unlike many a transitionary period in the evolving history of movies and music.”