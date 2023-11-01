Writers Guild Awards Moves to Post-Oscars Date for 2024

In a very unusual move for this particular guild, the Writers Guild of America Awards—honoring the best in scribes for film, TV, radio, news/audio plus promotional and new media—will take place on Sunday, April, 24, 2024.

The fete typically takes place anywhere from 1-4 weeks before the annual Oscars, posing the idea that because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes and their protracted meetings with AMPTP could delay such ceremonies further, after the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys shifted from September to January this season. The Oscars are currently slated to air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

In a statement, the WGA stated “this year’s Writers Guild Awards are being held in April to allow for a full awards submissions process to occur after the strike.” It remains to be seen if similar guilds with industry awards (SAG, DGA) will similarly adjust their upcoming schedules.

Eligibility for all projects are between the dates of Jan. 1—Dec. 31, 2023, with the exception of News & TV Documentary categories, where first broadcast or exhibition must have taken place between Nov. 1, 2022 and Oct. 31, 2023. The deadline for submission for all categories is 5pm PT the day of Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Below is a list of all notable dates for the Writers Guild of America Awards:

NOVEMBER

11/1/23 Submissions Open in ALL Categories: Screenplays (Original, Adapted, Documentary), Series (Drama, Comedy, Limited, New), TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

DECEMBER

12/22/23 Deadline for submissions: Series (Drama, Comedy, New, Limited); TV-Radio/Audio-New Media Scripts and Paul Selvin Award (WGAW)

2024

JANUARY

1/22/24 Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New, Limited) and Screenplay (Original and Adapted) online voting begins

FEBRUARY

2/9/24 Deadline for Preliminary Series (Drama, Comedy, New, Limited) and Screenplay (Original and Adapted)

2/21/.24 Screenplay (Original, Adapted, Documentary) and Television, New Media, News, Radio/Audio, and Promotional Writing Nominations Announced

2/23/24 Final Series & Screenplay online voting begins

MARCH

3/7/24 Beyond Words: Writers Guild Awards-nominated screenwriters panel

3/8/24 Deadline for Final Series & Screenplay online voting

TBA “And the Nominees Are…” Writers Guild Awards nominees panel

APRIL

Sun. April. 14 The 76th Annual Writers Guild Awards