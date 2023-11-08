The sequel to 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” now has a title – and a teaser trailer. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is due out next spring and, like a blustery gust of winterish wind, the trailer has arrived. Watch it above.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” takes place after the events of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” with Spengler’s daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and her kids Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), along with her new love Gary (Paul Rudd) and Trevor’s crush Lucky (Celeste O’Connor), overseeing a new generation of Ghostbusters back in New York. (The movie’s codename was “Firehouse.”)

They team up with the previous generation of Ghostbusters (Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd) when faced with a sinister new threat that could plunge the world into a supernaturally assisted ice age. Annie Potts and William Atherton return from the original film, with Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani making their “Ghostbusters” debuts.

The trailer, set largely to Bananarama’s classic bop “Cruel Summer,” features Manhattan under assault from dangerous ice and a ton of classic “Ghostbusters”-y stuff – the Ecto-1 careening through the streets; the lions outside the New York Public Library coming to life; a sinister new ghost with very big horns; and, crucially, a new look for the Ghostbusters – puffy winter coats emblazoned with the classic Ghostbusters logo. (This could be a reference to the new dark grey suits that the Ghostbusters had in 1989’s “Ghostbusters II,” which were plastered all over the marketing but seen only fleetingly in the actual movie.)

This latest “Ghostbusters” adventure was once again written by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the first two “Ghostbusters” films, and Gil Kenan, who will be taking over directing duties this time around. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” cinematographer Eric Steelberg also returns, continuing the striking look of the 2021 film.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” will hit theaters on March 29, 2024.