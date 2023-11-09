“Inside Out” has finally revealed at least one of the emotions it will be adding to its sequel. Say hello to Anxiety in the first trailer for “Inside Out 2,” which will is slated to open exclusively in theaters in June 2024.

Per the official synopsis, Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. The film is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

Hale and Lapira take over roles that were filled by Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, respectively, in the first movie.

The first “Inside Out” was directed by Pete Docter, who’s now the chief creative officer of Pixar, and opened in 2015 to critical and commercial acclaim, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

“Inside Out 2” is currently the only new Pixar movie slated for release in 2024 as Disney recently pushed the new original film “Elio” to 2025. The sequel comes on the heels of “Elemental” in 2023, which underperformed opening weekend but eventually hit nearly $500 million at the worldwide box office.