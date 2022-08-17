Sony and Alcon Entertainment’s “Garfield” animated feature has tapped Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult and Ving Rhames to join its cast.

As previously announced, Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson will star in the adaptation of the beloved comic strip, scheduled to premiere globally on Feb. 16, 2024.

Mark Dindal (“The Emperor’s New Groove,” “Chicken Little”) is directing from a script by David Reynolds (“Finding Nemo”). DNEG Animation will animate and produce the film with Alcon Entertainment. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and DNEG president Tom Jacomb will both serve as producers.

“Garfield,” created by cartoonist Jim Davis, follows the cynical, lazy, lasagna-loving orange cat and his life with owner Jon Arbuckle and fellow pet Odie the dog. After its June 1978 debut, “Garfield” became one of the fastest-growing comic strips of all time, appearing in 2,580 newspapers and journals, with an estimated readership of 260 million. Garfield is the current record-holder for the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

Strong wrapped up her decade-long tenure as an “SNL” cast member this year, and starred in Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon.” The two-time Emmy nominee also featured in Sony’s “Ghostbusters” and Universal’s “The Boss.” Hoult recently received an Emmy nomination for co-starring in “The Great” alongside Elle Fanning. He’ll next be seen in “The Menu” with Anya Taylor-Joy and Universal’s “Renfield” opposite Nicholas Cage and Awkwafina.

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham is up for her second consecutive Emmy nod after winning Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy last year. Other notable roles include hit series “Game of Thrones” and “Sex Education.” Rhames, best known for his starring roles in “Pulp Fiction” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, voices a character in Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s upcoming Netflix feature “Wendell & Wild.”

Hoult is repped by UTA, 42 and Felker Toczek. Waddingham is repped by CAA and managed by Atlas Artists. Strong is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Rhames is managed by Kramer Management.