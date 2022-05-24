Samuel L. Jackson Joins ‘Garfield’ Animated Movie With Chris Pratt

Samuel L. Jackson is joining the cast of the upcoming animated “Garfield” movie that will star Chris Pratt as the lazy, sarcastic, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving fat orange cat Garfield.

Jackson will play a new role new to the film, portraying Garfield’s father Vic. As of yet, no other cast has been set to portray Garfield’s owner Jon Arbuckle.

The script – written by David Reynolds (“Finding Nemo”) – is being directed by Mark Dindal (“Chicken Little,” “Emperor’s New Groove”).

Alcon Entertainment is producing the animated film that will be distributed by Sony Pictures.

“Garfield” comics first debuted in 1978 and follow the life of the lazy orange cat and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and Jon’s pet dog, Odie. Though “Garfield” originally appeared in 41 newspapers, its success and popularity made it one of the fastest growing comic strips of all time, ultimately appearing in 2,580 newspapers and journals, with an estimated readership of 260 million. “Garfield” currently holds the record as the most widely syndicated comic strip worldwide.

Alcon acquired the rights to the iconic and long running “Garfield” comic strip from creator Jim Davis, who will serve as an executive producer on the film with Bridget McMeel from Amuse. John Cohen (“Despicable Me,” “Angry Birds”) and Steven P. Wegner will produce alongside Alcon principals Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. Craig Sost will also executive produce.

DNEG Animation will animate and produce the film with Alcon Entertainment. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and DNEG president Tom Jacomb both serve as producers.

Sam Jackson is also lending his voice to the animated “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” hitting theaters in July, as well as reprising his role of Nick Fury in Marvel’s animated “What If…” series. Most recently he starred in the Apple TV+ series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.”

Jackson is represented by ICM Partners and managed by Anonymous Content.