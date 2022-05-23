An out-of-this-world animated series from Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures has been given the green light by Amazon Prime Video.

Rudolph and Lyonne will also star in “The Hospital” alongside Keke Palmer, Greta Lee, Kieran Culkin and Sam Smith.

“The Hospital” follows Sleech (Lee) and Klak (Palmer) — aliens, best friends and intergalactically renowned surgeons — as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops and deep-space STIs. Risking their careers to take on a remarkable case, they put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

Palmer’s Dr. Klak is described as “a brilliant, multi-eyed surgeon who spends her down time feeding her sentient plants, obsessively reviewing past failures, and watching hit show ‘My Lover, My Clone’ with her best friend Dr. Sleech.”

Lee’s Dr. Sleech, is “a reckless, cocky surgeon whose main saving graces are her genius, her well-oiled lizard tail, and her unconditional love for her best friend Dr. Klak.”

Lyonne will lend her voice to Nurse Tup, a playful nihilist with chameleon flesh who thrives in the chaos of the hospital. Rudolph’s Dr. Vlam is a robot intern who has been alive for at least 20,000 years and has had every career you can think of from king to thief to stay-at-home mom of 500.

Culkin will voice Dr. Plowp, a surgeon, an empath, and an adult experiencing puberty who has a love-hate relationship with Sleech. Finally, Smith will star as Dr. Azel, a galactically-renowned surgeon with ambiguous morals and six well-manicured feet.

“The Hospital,” which received a two-season order from Prime Video, is created by Cirocco Dunlap. She will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“Cirocco is a total original. Brilliant and wildly talented with an utterly singular voice and boundless imagination,” Rudolph, Lyonne and Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures said. “She’s also ridiculously funny and finds the most unexpected ways to make you laugh while exploring complex existential questions! It has been a thrill to watch her nurture the seed of an idea and grow it into two seasons so beautifully.”

The trio will also executive produce with Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.