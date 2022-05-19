Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for the upcoming series “The Terminal List,” which stars Chris Pratt.

Having not read the book on which it is based, the show feels a lot like the kind of hard-edged, extremely violent, surprisingly character-based exploitation films Arnold Schwarzenegger made in the 1980s in between the blockbusters and franchise films that made him a star.

So it feels appropriate that his son-in-law, Chris Pratt, who has basically turned into what can only be called Dad Bod Arnold, stars in the series — his first TV series regular role since “Parks and Recreation.” And well, the show’s action-packed trailer dropped this morning.

Watch it now — and enjoy the moody, sad, ACTION SCENE edit of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” — in the player above.

All 8 episodes of the show premiere July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Per the official logline, “The Terminal List,” based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, “follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.”

Or as you can see in the trailer, 50% bouts of paranoia and confusion, 50% shooty shooty and explosiony explosiony. But extremely fun-looking stuff, to be sure.

Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher executive produced “The Terminal List” through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films, and byt writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck, and the show is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Alongside Pratt, “The Terminal List” also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.