Norman Reedus Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Lionsgate’s “Ballerina,” a spinoff to its popular “John Wick” films, has added “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus to its cast.



Reedus joins a cast that includes Ana De Armas, Lance Reddick, and Anjelica Huston, with “John Wick” stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane set to also make cameos. Production is already underway on the film which is shooting from a Blacklist script written by Shay Hatten. Len Wiseman is directing with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski as producers.



Reedus was a member of the recurring cast of the first season of “The Walking Dead” back in 2010 as expert hunter Daryl Dixon and joined the main cast the following season. In the show’s ninth season, Daryl became the show’s main protagonist after lead star Andrew Lincoln departed the show. Reedus will return as Daryl alongside co-star Melissa McBride in a “Walking Dead” spinoff series set to premiere on AMC next year.



Lionsgate is also in post-production on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which will hit theaters on March 24. Reedus is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. The casting was first reported by Deadline.