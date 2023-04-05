‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Director Todd Phillips Shares New Pics of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Shooting for Warner Bros.’ “Joker: Folie a Deux” has now wrapped, and Todd Phillips is marking the occasion by offering fans another glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker and Harley Quinn.

“That’s a wrap,” Phillips wrote in an Instagram post with the two photos. “Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

“Joker: Folie a Deux” will see Phoenix reprise his Oscar-winning performance as Arthur Fleck, a failed, mentally ill comedian driven to nihilistic madness and who develops the alter ego Joker to get revenge on the rich and powerful in Gotham City. Along with Phoenix’s Oscar, “Joker” became the first comic book film to win the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the first R-rated film to gross $1 billion at the global box office.



“Joker” stood out from past depictions of Batman’s biggest foe for its own take on the origins of the Clown Prince of Crime, and its sequel is now expected to do its own spin on the origins of Harley Quinn. Past “Batman” adaptations have given Harley a much more defined origin as an Arkham Asylum psychiatrist assigned to evaluate the Joker and who ends up falling in love with him, though there’s no telling how much of this will make it into Phillips’ take on the character.

“Joker: Folie a Deux” will be released on October 4, 2024.