‘Joker 2’ Director Celebrates Valentine’s With First Look at Lady Gaga as (We Think) Harley Quinn (Photo)

Producer-director-writer Todd Phillips gave us a first look at Lady Gaga in “Joker 2,” or as it’s formally known, “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

“Happy Valentines Day,” Phillips wrote on Instagram.

Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in the musical “Joker: Folie a Deux,” which will be released on Oct. 4, 2024. Joaquin Phoenix also co-stars in the upcoming movie. Phillips gave us a first look at him almost two months ago, in December.

“Joker” became one of the most successful comic book movies in 2019, not just at the box office but also in the award circuit. The movie shocked the film world by winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was the first R-rated movie ever to gross $1 billion worldwide.

Additionally, “Joker” earned 12 Oscar nominations, with Joaquin Phoenix winning his first Oscar for his performance as struggling comedian Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker.

An insider with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap that a lot of the “Joker” sequel takes place inside Arkham Asylum.